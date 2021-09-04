The Last Duel: the trailer, the plot, the release and the cast of the Ridley Scott film

SmartWorld team

Ridley Scott, the versatile British director, is ready to return to the big screen with The Last Duel, a new historical film. The exciting official trailer transports viewers to France in the 14th century, in which a story of betrayal and revenge is set. Let’s go immediately to find out all the details about this cinematic drama.

The plot of The Last Duel

The film is based on the book “The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France” by Eric Jager. The Last Duel is set in the 14th century, a time when aspirations and justice were driven by chivalric codes.

Two men, to resolve their resentments, decide to face each other in a duel to the death. Why do these people – once linked by a strong friendship – become the protagonists of such a violent confrontation?

Jean de Carrouges he is a valiant warrior admired by all for his courage and skills on the battlefield. Jacques Le Gris he is instead a noble squire. When Marguerite, Carrouges’ wife, is attacked by Le Gris, the two friends become bitter rivals. In fact, the woman chooses to accuse her attacker. Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris must therefore clash during what will be remembered as the last authorized duel in France.

The cast

The cast of The Last Duel is embellished with several well-known faces from the big and small screen. Matt Damon lends his face to Jean de Carrouges. The actor is best known for his performances in the films Will Hunting, Interstellar, Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge and The Grit. Damon has already been directed by Ridley Scott in the film Survivor – The Martian: a sci-fi feature film that tells the story of a space mission with unexpected twists.

Adam Driver, an actor who recently gained worldwide notoriety, plays Jacques Le Gris. This talented performer is known, in particular, for playing Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. In addition, her performance in The Story of a Marriage was praised by critics and audiences.

Jodie Comer, on the other hand, is Marguerite de Carrouges. Since 2018, the actress plays the role of Oksana Astankova in the television series Killing Eve. He also starred in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Free Guy – Play a Hero.

Ben Affleck (Will Hunting – Rebel genius, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The law of the night, Argo), finally, is Count Pierre d’Alençon. The other members of the cast are: Harriet Walter (known for Rocketman, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Nathaniel Parker (Merlin, The Chronicles of Narnia – The Voyage of the Sailing Ship), Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders, Elizabeth is Missing), Michael McElhatton (King Arthur – The Power of the Sword, The Alienist), Clive Russell (Dracula, The Terror, Game of Thrones) and Alex Lawther (The French Dispatch of the Liberty, The End of the F *** ing World, Black Mirror).

The release date and the official trailer

When will come out The Last Duel? The feature film, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia, will be available in Italian cinemas starting from October 14, 2021. 20th Century Studios, during the month of July 2021, released the exciting official trailer in which it is possible to discover some scenes of this film, set in the brutality of 14th century France.

The Last Duel: who is the director?

Behind the camera we find one of the most famous filmmakers in the history of cinema: Ridley Scott. This big screen icon debuted in 1977 with the film The Duelists. Scott also directed two groundbreaking films: Alien (1979), which became a model for science fiction films, and Blade Runner (1982), considered by many to be the progenitor of the cyberpunk genre. In 2000, one of his most ambitious films (which has also become a cult) arrived: Il gladiatore. This film won five Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Costumes, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

After other successes, 2014 was the year of the disappointing Exodus – Dei e re, greeted with tons of negative reviews. Just a year later, Ridley Scott signed another science fiction masterpiece: Survivor – The Martian.

In 2021, cinema fans will find two films directed by this filmmaker in cinemas around the world: House of Gucci and The Last Duel. In the latter, Ridley Scott will again be able to deal with a historical event: will be able to replicate the success from The gladiator?