The Last Duel, the true story behind Ridley Scott’s film

The Last Duel is the new film directed by Ridley Scott which will be released on October 14 with a stellar cast: the protagonists are Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer and the film will be presented out of competition at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

It tells a historical fact that really happened: The Last Duel it is in fact the adaptation of the historical novel released in 2004 with the title of The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager (The last duel. The true story of a crime, a scandal and a trial by combat in medieval France).

It tells the story of the last so-called “duel of God”, that is the last trial for single combat in French history.

The last duel put to the title took place in France in the fourteenth century and saw Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris compete against each other.

The two, the first knight and the second squire, were best friends until Marguerite de Thibouville, the wife of de Carrouges, claimed that she was raped by Le Gris.

The husband then challenged the squire to a duel, fighting the last duel legitimized by French law to safeguard the honor of his wife.