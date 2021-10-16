The Last Duel, the true story behind Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie

The Last Duel is the new film directed by Ridley Scott which will be released on October 14 with a stellar cast: the protagonists are Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer and the film will be presented out of competition at the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival.
It tells a historical fact that really happened: The Last Duel it is in fact the adaptation of the historical novel released in 2004 with the title of The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager (The last duel. The true story of a crime, a scandal and a trial by combat in medieval France).
It tells the story of the last so-called “duel of God”, that is the last trial by single combat in French history.
The last duel put to the title took place in France in the fourteenth century and saw Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris compete against each other.
The two, the first knight and the second squire, were best friends until Marguerite de Thibouville, the wife of de Carrouges, claimed that she was raped by Le Gris.
The husband then challenged the squire to a duel, fighting the last duel legitimized by French law to safeguard the honor of his wife.
The trial by single combat
deepening
The Last Duel, the trailer for the film with Adam Driver and Matt Damon
This type of reckoning was called a “single battle trial”. It meant that the judgment on an important issue (in the case of the historical event recounted by the Ridley Scott film, it was the innocence of his wife Marguerite) was not concluded on the basis of the analysis of the facts but rather on the outcome of a duel to the death between the two contenders.
“The film is an attempt to tell the story, ignored by most, of a heroic woman. The more we explored it, the more they found the vestiges of that formal and strongly codified patriarchate of Europe of the fourteenth century, also present in today’s society “, these are the words of the screenwriters of The Last Duel.
The film adaptation of the literary work was written by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck (also here as an actor – he plays Count Pierre d’Alençon – and as a producer) and Matt Damon (also both actor and producer, as well as screenwriter).
Jodie Comer-Marguerite is the real star
deepening
The Last Duel, resumed filming with Matt Damon
Although the two main protagonists are two men, namely Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris (respectively played by Matt Damon and Adam Driver), the real protagonist of The Last Duel is Jodie Comer.
The latter is the actress who plays Marguerite, the wife of de Carrouges who claims to have been raped.
“I admired it in Killing Eve and I wanted to give her a role that was also a challenge for her. Marguerite’s will make her one of the greatest actresses of her generation, ”said director Ridley Scott of the choice to cast Jodie Comer.