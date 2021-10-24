The Last Duel, trailer and poster

The feature film 20th Century Studios The Last Duel is a story of betrayal and revenge set in the brutality of 14th century France. Directed by four-time Academy Award® nominee Ridley Scott (Survivor – The Martian, Black Hawk Down – Black Hawk downed, Gladiator, Thelma & Louise), the film will arrive on October 14 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

Oscar® winner Matt Damon (Will Hunting – Rebel genius, Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge) is Jean de Carrouges; two-time Academy Award® nominee Adam Driver (Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman) is Jacques Le Gris; Emmy® winner Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy) is Marguerite de Carrouges; and two-time Academy Award® winner Ben Affleck (Argo, Will Hunting – Rebel genius) is Count Pierre d’Alençon. The screenplay is signed by Oscar® nominee Nicole Holofcener (Original Copy) & Ben Affleck & Matt Damon and is based on the book by Eric Jager. The film is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh (Manchester by the Sea), Jennifer Fox (The Jackal – Nightcrawler), Nicole Holofcener, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, while Kevin Halloran (Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge) , Drew Vinton (Promised Land), Madison Ainley (Justice League) are executive producers.

The Last Duel is based on Eric Jager’s book “The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France,” which revives the turbulent Middle Ages in impressive detail. When etiquette, social aspirations, and justice were guided by chivalric codes, the consequences of challenging the institutions of the time – the Church, the court nobility, a teenage king – could be severe. For a woman who made her way in these violent times, a woman who had no legal position without her husband’s support, the stakes were even higher.

“I love working with Matt, so it was an added value to be able to work with him and Ben both as actors and as writers, alongside Nicole Holofcener, and I knew we were going to get a great result,” says director and producer Ridley Scott. “I had enjoyed the Killing Eve series and was looking for an opportunity to present Jodie Comer with a challenging role. Her interpretation of Marguerite will make her one of the great actresses of her generation ”.

Loading... Advertisements

“This film is an attempt to retell the story of a heroic woman from history, that most people have never heard of. We admired his courage and steadfast determination, and felt that this was a story that needed to be told and whose drama would captivate audiences in the way it moved us as writers. Further delving into the story, we discovered that many aspects of the formal and codified patriarchy of Western Europe of the 14th century are still present in a residual (and in some cases almost unchanged) way in today’s society, ”say Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. “We have chosen to use the expedient of telling the story from the point of view of different characters to examine the immutable fact that, although often multiple people experiencing the same event come up with different accounts, there can be only one truth.”

The historical film is a sobering cinematic drama set during the Hundred Years War that explores the omnipresent power of men, the fragility of justice, and the strength and courage of a woman willing to fight alone in the name. of the truth.

Based on real events, the film reveals long-held assumptions about the latest authorized duel in France between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who have become bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Carrouges’ wife Marguerite is viciously attacked by Le Gris, an accusation he denies, she refuses to remain silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that endangers her life. . The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, puts the fate of all three in the hands of God.