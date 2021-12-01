“The last duel”: which of us is telling the truth?

The epic film directed by Ridley Scott lands on Disney + Adam Driver and Matt Damon in “The Last Duel” Francesco Chignola



Released in Italian cinemas only a few weeks ago, “The last duel”Did not have the success hoped for and so now he is looking for a second chance in streaming: dal December 1st is available to all subscribers of Disney +.

An opportunity that the film deserves: directed by Ridley Scott (responsible for masterpieces such as “Alien”, “Blade runner” and “The gladiator”), is set in medieval France in the fourteenth century and made with great expenditure of means (the budget is around 100 million dollars). And it does not just tell an epic adventure made up of knights, battles and heroic deeds, but on the contrary places the viewer in front of a moral dilemma. It all starts when the rider Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) challenge the squire to a duel Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), guilty of raping Jean’s wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). The story, however, is told three times, in as many chapters, each time following the point of view of the protagonists (to which is added Ben Affleck in the role of Count Pierre d’Alençon), modeled on a classic film: Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon”. The last to have the floor will be Marguerite. And it will be only then that we will get close to the truth.