News

“The last duel”: which of us is telling the truth?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

The epic film directed by Ridley Scott lands on Disney +

Adam Driver and Matt Damon in “The Last Duel”

Francesco Chignola
December 1, 2021 at 09:00

You can see it on

Released in Italian cinemas only a few weeks ago, “The last duel”Did not have the success hoped for and so now he is looking for a second chance in streaming: dal December 1st is available to all subscribers of Disney +.

The movies to see in December on Disney +

An opportunity that the film deserves: directed by Ridley Scott (responsible for masterpieces such as “Alien”, “Blade runner” and “The gladiator”), is set in medieval France in the fourteenth century and made with great expenditure of means (the budget is around 100 million dollars). And it does not just tell an epic adventure made up of knights, battles and heroic deeds, but on the contrary places the viewer in front of a moral dilemma. It all starts when the rider Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) challenge the squire to a duel Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), guilty of raping Jean’s wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). The story, however, is told three times, in as many chapters, each time following the point of view of the protagonists (to which is added Ben Affleck in the role of Count Pierre d’Alençon), modeled on a classic film: Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon”. The last to have the floor will be Marguerite. And it will be only then that we will get close to the truth.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

5 celeb couples who met on a blind date

October 4, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet, love in Venice

September 12, 2021

Performances in films most hated by actors

August 1, 2021

John Cena: “The Rock is not forced to return to WWE”

August 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button