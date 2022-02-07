The Last Duel is a 2021 film, directed by Ridley Scott.

“The women, the horsemen, the arms, the loves, the courtesies, the daring deeds I sing”, Reads the opening words of the chivalric poem of the sixteenth century Orlando Furioso by Ludovico Ariosto: and it is to this context, even if backdated by a couple of centuries, that he looks at the new and titanic epic / historical film by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel. We are talking about an author who at the age of 84 manages to churn out two blockbusters in the same year (the other is the discussed House of Gucci), an indefatigable director who, moving between the most disparate genres, continues to entertain audiences and critics as well as few others (giants such as Clint Eastwood, Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese come to mind). Epic cinema, intended precisely in the meaning of eposthat is, as a historical and mythological song of a people, it is a fil rouge of the vast filmography of Sir Ridley, from the Apollonian and Kubrickian The duelists (1977) – to whom the new swashbuckling film The Last Duel it is ideally linked right from the title – to bombastic blockbusters such as Gladiator, The crusades And Robin Hood. In The Last Duel, a pharaonic production like the previous ones, Scott confronts history, that is, with historical events and characters who really existed, even if he is willingly granted a fictional aura. The story starts from Eric Jager’s historical novel of the same name – then adapted in the script phase – and the last duel of the title refers precisely to the last “Duel of God” in French history, a judicial dispute that was resolved with combat to the death between the two contenders. We are in France, in the fourteenth century, and Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) is a warrior and feudal lord in the service of the King, as well as the squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver).

After having sworn allegiance to Count Pierre d’Alençon (Ben Affleck), cousin of the King, Jean finds himself in financial straits, and so he asks his friend Le Gris to intercede with the count, to then marry the rich Marguerite de Thibouville (Jodie Comer). But, although he is distinguished by some military actions of great value, de Carrouges fails to get into the good graces of the count, who even takes away the captaincy and a plot of land in favor of Le Gris. The hostility between the two knights explodes cruelly when, while de Carrouges is fighting in Scotland, the rival goes to his castle and rapes his wife Marguerite: at this point, the dispute can only be resolved with a duel to the death. . This, briefly, is the story. Or rather, it is the general framework in which the whole long and exciting story stands out. Because one of the peculiarities of The Last Duelscripted with painstaking care that multiplies points of view without giving a definitive truth, is the subdivision into three paratactic narrative blocks, each of which tells the story according to the perspective and the version of the three characters – in order, de Carrouges, Le Gris and Lady Marguerite (the truth?) – in a structure clearly taken from Rashomon (1950) by Akira Kurosawa.

Compared to movies like The crusades And Robin Hood, here Ridley Scott decides to give less space to the battle scenes – although there are some, spectacular and well choreographed as usual – to focus on the relationships between the characters (the cast is remarkable), the dialogues and the staging of a raw and realistic Middle Ages, for example in the relations of total subordination of women to men: the female figure loses her dignity as a human being, becoming a pure reason for stigma between two warriors, and the very concept of rape becomes horribly relative. Thanks also to sets and costumes of the highest level, between castles and battlefields, armor and swords, the direction of Sir Ridley is as usual thundering and sumptuous, spectacular and bloody, supported by high-sounding music and a textbook montage, much in the action scenes as well as in the narrative structure of the film: we see it for example in the two battles narrated, that is the siege of Limoges, complete with beheaded prisoners, and the fight in Scotland, but above all in the very bloody decisive duel (foretold by a initial flashforward), reminiscent of that of Gladiator, full of hatred and with a completely credible staging. The epic inspiration, the painstaking care in photography and an attention not at all obvious to history (see the relations between the King and the feudal lords), once again confirm Ridley Scott as the worthy heir of the masters of the epic such as Cecil B. DeMille and David Lean.