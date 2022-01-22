The last farewell to Alfredo Calligaris, the “Professor” of sports medicine

Crowded church (in compliance with anti Covid regulations) to pay homage to the father of sports medicine who died on Friday at the age of 95.

Last farewell on the afternoon of Saturday 22 January, to Alfredo Calligaris, “The Professor”, father of sports medicine, who passed away on Friday at the age of 95. To celebrate the funeral, in progress in the church of the Carisma Foundation, the chaplain Don Gianni Fratelli. The church quickly filled up in every order of places, in compliance with anti-Covid regulations.

Among the first to arrive, seated in the front row, Amedeo Amadeo, historian doctor of Atalanta and a great friend, as well as a pupil of Calligaris. Beside him another historical friend like Gianfranco Baraldi. Among the well-known faces of provincial sport, the former president of the Bergamo Coni, Valerio Bettoni. Updates follow.

