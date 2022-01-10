the last front of the war is the colors of the chats on iMessage

iMessage from Apple is one of the most used messaging apps to the world, particularly in the United States. A controversy has recently arisen in America surrounding the colors of the messages on the Apple app: Google, after taking an example from Apple for its ecosystem, has criticized Cupertino, accusing it of “bullying” because of iMessage.

In particular, Google’s allegations concern the two different colors for iMessage chats: the app, in fact, recognizes messages sent via other iPhones via iMessage, coloring them in blue, while for “standard” SMS it uses green. This has generated some problems in group chats, where some users have started bullying those who don’t own an iPhone, using the color of the message “bubbles” as a yardstick.

The controversy also caused speech by Google Vice President Hiroshi Lockheimer, which accused Apple of using message coloring to apply “intimidation” and “social pressure” to Android users, trying to get them to switch to an iPhone. Furthermore, Lockheimer explains that Android users cannot use iMessages like iOS users, since the sending of messages via the internet is forbidden to those who do not have an iPhone, who can only use “standard” SMS, which are colored differently than those sent using the internet connection.

Lockheimer commented on the matter saying that “Blocking iMessage is a documented strategy from Apple. Using social pressure and intimidation as a way to sell products is false for a company whose marketing is based on humanity and justice. Today there are standards to solve the problem “. Also the Android Twitter account has made its voice heard, albeit in a less spiteful way than Lockheimer.

The two tweets, however, are responses to a Washington Post article explaining that iPhone is by far the phone most loved by young people in the United States: according to Lockheimer, therefore, the reason for the high popularity of the Cupertino devices is not their quality, but the social pressure carried out by the company in a subtle way, such as through the colors of the messages on iMessage. Meanwhile, Google could draw inspiration from Apple by launching a proprietary Chromebook and tablet, according to some recent leaks.