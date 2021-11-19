the last frontier of horror – Libero Quotidiano





Leanne Wallace she is accused of a horrible crime. In fact, the English nurse was sentenced to 14 months in prison for using the credit card of a dying patient for personal expenses. The terminally ill victim had been transferred to a hospice before he died, but the Wallace who cared for him in the hospital would take his credit card, use it to pay off a £ 900 loan, buy a bed from 699, spend another 74 on wallpaper and buy more items on Amazon.





The judge who sentenced her said that, “it damaged the reputation of the country’s health workers. It all began when the child of the exploited victim received notifications from the bank, who warned him of some payments made with his father’s credit card. In a moment it was traced back to the nurse, who first denied and then her patient voluntarily to make those expenses for you.





The confession, however, was not long in coming. Walalce thus had to return the entire sum unduly stolen to the family. Among other things, the accusation hae highlighted as the crime committed by Leanne Wallace had a “significant impact on the family in the last days of the father’s life”. The nurse. 40, she was found guilty of four counts of position abuse fraud. The woman said she regretted but was fired nonetheless. The judge said the scam victim “was barely able to do anything for himself, barely able to communicate. There was no way he was using his bank accounts, he was simply a vulnerable victim, “he concluded.