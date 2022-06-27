The last goodbye of Thalía’s grandmother, Laura Zapata and Camila Sodi’s great-grandmother

Mezcaliente

The last goodbye to Eva Monge, the grandmother of Thalía and Laura Zapata and great-grandmother of Camila Sodi, took place this weekend at a famous funeral home in Mexico City, where her death occurred at the age of 104.

The person in charge of organizing the funeral was Zapata, who lived with Monge as a child and in the last years of the lady, with the exception of the time she spent in a center for the elderly, where she was unfortunately mistreated.

“I am saying goodbye to my mother Eva, but I want to tell you that she left full of love, she left in my arms, she left in the arms of my son Patricio. It is an honor to have fired her at this moment of transcendence in the light. It was an honor for me to have said goodbye to my old lady, my precious one, ”said Laura Zapata in farewell to her grandmother, after leaving the French Panteón funeral home to greet the press that had gathered outside the premises.

“I am happy for her, because she has stopped suffering. Her body was very tired because she was already in pain, because I believe that human beings cannot be like this, that she hurts us. But (…) very proud and honored to be with her, “he added on the verge of tears.

Laura Zapata says goodbye to her mom Eva, La Absente Thalia here the moment 🥺🥺🥺 2022-06-25T18:30:06Z

The actress was the one who announced the death of her grandmother initially on her Twitter account and then made a more formal announcement on Instagram.

Her other sisters Federica, Gabriela and Ernestina Sodi, Camila Sodi’s mother, nor the actress, spoke on social networks about it. Thalía, on the contrary, published a video and dedicated beautiful words to say goodbye to her grandmother.

“My grandmother, I celebrate your beautiful passage through this land. You were strength until the last of your days. An immovable Titan, a Gladiator, a Praetorian who struggled to stand up until the last hours of his life. Always, against all odds. And you forged us warriors to face any adversity in life. You taught us that mischievous sense of humor, and you showed us how to resolve our emotions by singing and dancing. Fly free into the arms of our Blessed Father. Your daughter will be waiting for you too! (She told me yesterday at dawn between dreams).

You are now free precious soul, there is no more pain, there is no more sorrow, that body was left behind, now you just ARE! May God our Father keep you in his arms, Evita ours. Here we will celebrate your wonderful life, my beautiful grandmother, and you will always be close to us, ”wrote the actress, singer and designer on Instagram.

The relationship between Laura Zapata and her younger sisters, daughters of her mother Yolanda’s second marriage, suffered intensely due to problems related to the maintenance and care of her grandmother Eva Monge.

Although Thalía was always mentioned in the press, as she was the most famous, it is known that she had problems with all of them. She even sued them on behalf of her grandmother to help with her expenses. In the last two years, Zapata made an effort to recognize her Thalía that she was indeed helping Monge financially, although it was Laura Zapata who had the greatest weight from day to day.

The situation worsened until it reached a breaking point after the death of Thalía’s mother in 2011 as a result of a stroke.

It is unknown if the rest of the family went to the funeral home, but what is clear is that there will be no burial, since Laura Zapata indicated that she decided to fulfill the last wish of her grandmother, who asked to be cremated. The actress admitted that she also can’t say what they will do with the ashes, because they haven’t decided yet.