the last goodbye to the Colombian soccer icon

Colombians mourn the death of Freddy Rincón 0:53

(CNN Spanish) — This Saturday, the tribute to Freddy Rincón takes place at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium, in Cali, where fans can attend to say goodbye to the Colombian soccer icon.

Rincón died on Wednesday night as a result of the injuries he suffered in the brutal accident that occurred days ago, according to the Imbanaco Grupo Quirónsalu Clinic, in the Colombian city of Cali.

Rincón was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a serious car accident this Monday between a van and a bus.

An influential figure among Colombia’s golden generation of players in the 1990s, the versatile midfielder ushered in a new era for the country’s soccer team. He played and eventually captained his country in 84 matches, helping them to three World Cups, in 1990, 1994 and 1998.

He will be remembered by many for his goal against West Germany in the 1990 World Cup at Milan’s San Siro stadium, one of the most memorable goals in his nation’s history.

Following his death, Rincón will be remembered by many as the player who captured the imagination of Colombia during a special period in the country’s sporting history.

Cali fires Freddy Rincon

CNN obtained exclusive access to the stadium where the tribute to Freddy Rincón will be held 2:04

The tribute to Freddy Rincón, which Colombian soccer fans will be able to attend at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium, in Cali, Colombia. The itinerary of the event that was shared on social networks by his son, Sebastián Rincón, is as follows:

start tribute: Saturday April 16, 2022 at 10:00 am (local time)

Paraliturgy time: from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (local time)

Accompaniment of the public: from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (local time)

Stadium departure time: 4:00 p.m. (local time)

Final destination time: 6:00 p.m. (local time)

At 10 in the morning (local time) the farewell to the former soccer player began at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, with a religious ceremony in the company of family, friends, authorities and former soccer players and at 12 noon hundreds of fans began to visit the stage where the coffin will be in a burning chamber for a few hours, the Cali Mayor’s Office reported this Saturday on its account. Twitter.

“The most beautiful moments that I lived with Freddy, apart from the National Team, is when he went to visit me every December. I told him that Nacional was bigger, but he defended his America, ”Faustino “Tino” Asprilla, a former player of the Colombian National Team, told the media upon his arrival at the stadium.

Adolfo “El Tren” Valencia, Rincón’s former teammate, also spoke to the press upon arrival at the scene: “When he put on that Colombia team shirt, Freddy gave everything to make things go well.”

Oscar Códroba, former goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team and born in Cali, told the media what the best way to remember the “Colossus of Buenaventura” is, “Freddy must be remembered for his joy, for his way of being as a teammate, almost a brother. And those who did not know him, remember him on the pitch with his dribbles and his goals”.

Friends and family attend the tribute

Francisco Maturana, former soccer player and head coach of the Colombian national team, arrives at the wake in Rincón.

René Higuita, the former Colombian soccer player is also present at the tribute.

Oscar Córdoba, former Colombian soccer player and sports commentator, spoke to the press upon arriving at Rincón’s tribute.

Former Colombian soccer players James Cardona and Miguel Guerrero arrive at the wake of the soccer icon.

Former soccer player Edison Mafla, known as El Guigo, arrives at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali.

Maturana hugs former player Alexis Mendoza during the last goodbye to the Colombian icon.

John Harold Lozano, who shared with Freddy Rincón in his time as a player in América de Cali and the Colombian national team, attended Rincón’s tribute. “Freddy Rincón was transcendental for my career,” Lozano said during Rincón’s funeral ceremonies.

Faustino “El Tino” Asprilla also attended the funeral. Asprilla and Rincón were teammates on the Colombian National Team. In recent days, “El Tino” dedicated a heartfelt tribute to Rincón on his Twitter account in which he also shared a video of a party together:

What a loneliness I have in my heart, deep pain and a lot of sadness. Pana, you leave a big void for your ’94 team, we are going to miss you. Morocho, today you join the great team of those who have left us to play in the heaven. All the shared moments remained in my mind. pic.twitter.com/bpxc67IrGk – Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) April 14, 2022

After 4:00 pm (local time), the private burial will take place.

CNN’s Ben Church contributed to this report.