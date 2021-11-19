the last great absence of Pioli’s Milan

Just on the eve of Fiorentina-Milan, valid for the thirteenth matchday of Serie A scheduled for tomorrow night at the Franchi, the list of injured Rossoneri has been updated again. Recovered Junior Messias, currently only seen for a quarter of an hour, in Florence in addition to Calabria and Castillejo there will not even be Ante Rebic. A news came from Stefano Pioli himself, who during today’s press conference highlighted how the Croatian striker suffered a pang during training and will therefore be unavailable against the Viola.

BACK TO THE BOX – A heavy absence, although the Rossoneri squad was almost completely recovered except for some elements such as Maignan or Plizzari. That of the number twelve Rossoneri is the second stop of the season, given that from mid-October until the beginning of November Rebic had already stopped for about twenty days due to an ankle problem. A hitch that cost him six matches, including two games against Porto in the Champions League. Once back, the ’93 class had just the time to play a segment in the derby and then return to the pits again. The extent of the flexor problem will have to be assessed but the fact is that, in a delicate phase of the season in which Milan will have to try to stay in the Champions League and maintain the top of the standings, his absence will be more than important.

IT’S AGAIN TO LEAO – For this reason, the interpreter in the left lane against Fiorentina will be Rafael Leao. The young Portuguese took part in the commitments with the senior national team, playing only for almost half an hour against Ireland. As a result, number seventeen took advantage of a relatively quiet week to recharge their batteries after a fairly busy period in which it was almost always spent. He will be one of the keys to interpreting tomorrow’s match, against a team that during these first twelve days has shown its full potential. It will certainly not be a quiet walk in Tuscany, but a highly technical match that Milan will have to bring home.