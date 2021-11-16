the last group of games closes the program – Multiplayer.it

The surprise addition of more than seventy games to the program backward compatibility from Xbox unfortunately it has a slightly bitter aftertaste, because it is the closing the program, as unveiled by Microsoft’s Peggy Lo. In fact, Microsoft had already said two years ago that it had no plans to add other titles to backwards compatibility, but now the word may have really come.

The Xbox executive explained that: “While we will continue to support and improve the games to make them perform better, we are no longer able to bring past titles to the catalog due to licensing and legal issues.“

Let’s review the list of games added to backward compatibility to celebrate Xbox’s 20 years: