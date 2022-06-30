The last images of Brad Pitt before beginning his treatment with Alcoholics Anonymous

divorce from Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt It was a bomb for the world of Hollywood. Although now the former couple is at war over the sale of her part of a vineyard in France that the actress made without the actor’s authorization, since they separated there has been no calm.

It was always rumored that the trigger for the end of one of the most beloved couples in the world was a situation that the heartthrob played on a plane with his son Madoxx. According to what they say, in the middle of the discussion, the movie star would have physically and verbally assaulted the teenager and his mother would not have forgiven him.

The actor was captured by the paparazzi after announcing his separation from Angelina Jolie and looked rundown.

Despite the fact that at the time the couple assured that the separation was due to unrecognizable differences, Brad Pitt admitted in an interview in 2019 during the presentation of his film Ad Astra that part of the blame for her divorce is due to her addiction to alcohol.

Now, almost six years after the news that surprised the whole world, the actor returned to refer to those years that completely devastated him and confided that he suffered from depression and that he spent a year and a half attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

“I have always felt alone. Only when I was little, only even here, and until recently I have not felt more protected by my friends and family. There is a verse by Rilke, or by Einstein, believe it or not, that deals with how to live in the paradox of harboring great pain and at the same time feeling true joy. That is maturing, growing as a person,” he said. Brad Pitt in dialogue with GQ.

He himself assured that his divorce from Angelina Jolie he hit rock bottom and that it was the addiction support group that saved him: “Great group of men, very private and selective so it was safe. He had seen what had happened to others, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was recorded while he was vomiting, and it seemed appalling to me”.

In one of the first events without Angelina Jolie, she was surprised by how thin she looked.

“I was always moving with the currents, drifting one way and the next. I spent years with low-grade depression, and it wasn’t until I came to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of myself, the beauty and the ugliness, that I was able to catch those moments of contentment… I think everyone We are heartbroken,” he closed. Brad Pitt.