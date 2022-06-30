Entertainment

The last images of Brad Pitt before beginning his treatment with Alcoholics Anonymous

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 42 2 minutes read

divorce from Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt It was a bomb for the world of Hollywood. Although now the former couple is at war over the sale of her part of a vineyard in France that the actress made without the actor’s authorization, since they separated there has been no calm.

It was always rumored that the trigger for the end of one of the most beloved couples in the world was a situation that the heartthrob played on a plane with his son Madoxx. According to what they say, in the middle of the discussion, the movie star would have physically and verbally assaulted the teenager and his mother would not have forgiven him.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 42 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness beats Eternals and breaks viewing records on Disney Plus

5 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez: 23 years later, Dannii Minogue balances on the star’s diva behavior

5 mins ago

Emma Stone at the MET Gala 2022 or the ultimate inspiration for brides who want to dance the night away

16 mins ago

Drake sells California villa for $12 million

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button