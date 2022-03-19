The last king: the 5 biggest revelations he makes about Vicente Fernández and his family | Olga Wornat | Celebs from Mexico nnda nnlt | FAME

Although the game of Vicente Fernandezon December 12, 2021, left a great void in the music industry, the legacy of the renowned mexican singer It is still valid not only thanks to its successful songs, but also because of the productions that are made based on it. Yes OK, ‘The Charro of Huentitan‘ authorized in life to do his biographical series to Caracol Televisionwhich will have Netflix as an international broadcaster, there is a biopic that premiered on Monday, March 14, 2022 on Canal de las Estrellas, but unlike the previous one you don’t have permission from no one.

This bioseries, produced by Juan Osorio, was based on the controversial book “The Last King” by Argentine journalist Olga Wornat. In it there are unpublished testimonies and revelations about the life of the interpreter of “Por tu maldito amor”. Joys, tragedies, loves and more is what was reflected in the 320 pages and that will now be brought to the screen.

Because some of the darkest moments in the life of the interpreter of “Estoscelos” are revealed in the work, we tell you some interesting facts about the Fernández Dynasty and the winner of two Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards, fourteen Lo Ours and a star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

REVELATIONS ABOUT VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ AND HIS FAMILY

Next, the five biggest revelations made by the book “The Last King”, by Olga Wornat.

1. Kidnapping of Vicente Fernández Jr.

Vicente Fernández’s firstborn was kidnapped, according to Wornat’s book (Photo: Vicente Fernández Jr. / Instagram)

When in May 1998, Vicente Fernández was about to give a concert, he was notified that his eldest son had been kidnapped, but for them to harm him, he had to continue with his chores as if nothing had happened. And so it happened, after receiving the news from the criminals, he had to go out and sing.

The nightmare lasted three months, during which time “El Charro de Huentitán” and his son Alejandro had to continue their tours without making the kidnapping public, despite the fact that anguish took hold of them. Finally, the artist’s first-born was released after paying 3.2 million dollars for the ransom, but two fingers had been amputated.

2. Cuquita Abarca suffered alongside Vicente Fernández

Chente Fernández left his wife, four children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren (Photo: Vicente Fernández/Instagram)

The author of the book, Olga Wornat, told Infobae that Cuquita Abarca, wife of the Mexican rancher, lived subject to everything her partner said and arranged. She couldn’t study, much less work, although she wanted to, so she had to dedicate herself to her house. Furthermore, she revealed that the singer was very rude to her.

To this were added the constant infidelities on the part of Chente, but she had to endure in silence the humiliations to which she was subjected over the years.

3. It is not a united family

Chente Fernández with his wife and four children (Photo: Vicente Fernández/Instagram)

The writer of “The Last King” assured that in the Fernández Dynasty what is least abundant is harmony and family love. Something that Alejandro ‘El Potrillo’ Fernández knows very well, who moved away from his loved ones for living in a very toxic environment.

According to her, Gerardo and Vicente Fernández Jr. could not take off or make a life on their own and always depended financially on their father, who gave them money. For this reason, the youngest of his sons stopped frequenting the Rancho de los Tres Potrillos.

4. Vicente Fernández couldn’t stand Juan Gabriel?

Vicente Fernández never sang on the same stage with Juan Gabriel (Photo: Luis Robayo / AFP)

It is well known that Vicente Fernández is the living representation of the traditional Mexican macho, so the presence of Juan Gabriel, another of the greatest exponents of ranchera music, made him uncomfortable.

“Chente couldn’t stand having to share the throne of ranchera music with a homosexual and mannered artist,” is mentioned in the book. Perhaps for this reason, the artists never coincided in any event, much less shared the stage.

5. The only daughter of Vicente Fernández

Vicente Fernández and his daughter Alejandra (Photo: Vicente Fernández/Instagram)

Vicente Fernández and Cuquita Abarca had three sons, but decided to adopt a daughter named Alejandra, who is actually the direct niece of the rancher’s wife. She arrived at the house of the interpreter of “Por tu maldito amor”, who was on her birthday, when she was a baby.

So much was the affection he felt towards the little girl that he adopted her. Years later, Gloria, her real mother, tried to get her back, but the girl did not want to and she chose to stay with her adoptive parents.