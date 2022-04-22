The Last Kingdom: This Netflix series can be considered better than Game of Thrones

The fandom of both series are struggling to place them at the top, since without a doubt, they marked a before and after since their respective releases. On the one hand, Game of Thrones still almost 3 years after its last episode is still one of the favorites on the platforms and on the other, The Last Kingdom in its 5 seasons has remained in the most demanded Netflix. Who will win this battle?

April 22, 2022 09:04 a.m.

An approximate of 2 million fans of the history of dragons and battles that raised game of thrones asked that the eighth and final season be remade because he considered it bad compared to the rest of the series that kept viewers on the lookout for the episodes but was disappointed with the end of the story of HBO. Unlike The Last Kingdom which is scoring in the polls as the best final season of all time in Netflix.

The story between these two Game of Thrones characters kept viewers glued to the screen for 8 seasons

For its part, The Last Kingdom, Netflix’s historical fiction drama, has been underestimated by critics and some followers are convinced that it has not received the attention or recognition that it really deserves. However, and unlike GOT the final season (5) that is already available, it has been well received by the public and there are those who they place it above Game of Thrones.

The odious comparison between both productions that had their success and acceptance in their respective moments, it is almost impossible to qualify or take sides with either of the two since the subjectivity and appreciation of these works of modern television are capable of demonstrating their wonders in script, photography, costumes and cast.

The plot of both, already reaching the end of their stories, worried their followers, because some thought that they tried to hasten the resolution of conflicts, more elaborate and complicated sequences or, on the other hand, dilated relationships to fill in the most emblematic stories, both of Game of Thrones as in The Last Kingdom. The two had their ups and downs in the approach of the discursive line of these legendary tv series that their fans liked or rejected.

The plot of The Last Kingdom was solid as a rock and did not loosen the connection with its audience for an instant.

However, there were characters who became icons of acting such as Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and the intense Jon Snow (Kit Harington) who captivated with their story alone and as a couple to keep Game of Thrones at the top of the rating while it was active and made this pair a legend. Although it is impossible to ignore the tide of followers of the character of Uthred (Alexander Dreymon).

On the other hand, with The Last Kingdom, consistency was key to keeping its fans consolidated, who during the 5 seasons were able to find stability in the style during the plot, without losing their curiosity to learn more about this kingdom and its protagonists. The promises in the narrative of the characters were fulfilled and the surprises were well received. The truth is that without the success of Game of Thrones, with everything and the ice dragons and zombies and the passion that aroused in the public for this theme, the impact obtained by The Last Kingdom today would not have been possible.