the last line was improvised by Leonardo DiCaprio

In Don’t Look Up, latest film by Adam McKay, there are many moments and lines arrived in the final editing thanks to the improvisation work of the actors. Among these also the final measure, the one in which Randall Mindy, character played by Leonardo Dicaprio, He says: We really had it all, didn’t we?. It was revealed by the director himself during an interview with Insider.

Believe it or not, that line at the end of the movie wasn’t in the script. He improvised it the day we were shooting. During the editing phase it was Leo who pushed us to insert the joke that was really devastating. We were trying to get the balance right for that ending. You don’t want to shock the audience but you want the film to hit them. We hadn’t initially included that line and were approaching the final cut

And Leo came to us saying, “Can’t you try? It was really powerful when we did it. ” In the end, we put it right before one test screening and it was very effective, so I thanked Leo for convincing me. That is really the line of the film.

Initially the line was Jen saying “Well, we tried”. And it was Leo who said: “No, we need something else”. So he didn’t just invent it, he went into the editing and told us to try.

In the same interview McKay also explained how DiCaprio also improvised Dr. Mindy.

Initially it wasn’t chest pains, it was more of him that stiffened. I loved what he invented. I have to ask him where he got it from. That strange pain in my side. He didn’t tell me anything. He just started doing it and I loved it. But next time I talk to him, I’ll have to ask him where he invented it.

