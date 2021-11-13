The last obstacle remains Tsar Putin

Italy, France and Germany are moving in concert, weaving the network with a series of bilaterals with Libyan leaders, demanding that the elections in Tripoli take place on December 24 without interference and are committed to bringing Putin to negotiations to persuade him to withdraw the soldiers of the Wagner Brigade sent in support of the strongman of Cyrenaica, Khalifa Haftar. The same pressure will be exerted on Erdogan who instead supports the Tripolitans with at least two thousand Syrian and pro-Turkish Middle Eastern militiamen. Thus at the Paris Conference Europe, around the Macron-Draghi axis, to which an Angela Merkel now offers full support at the door, speaks with one voice. It was not obvious, given that until a few months ago, Rome and Paris were moving in opposite directions, weak pivots – in the best of cases – of alliances at the antipodes on the North African chessboard.

Draghi’s arrival has accelerated collaboration with Paris – French sources acknowledge – and now Western support for the Dbeibah national unity government and the electoral process that will see Libyans choose their rulers on December 24 (and then in two other shifts, and this is an element of concern) is, if not granite, at least shared.

But the newfound European unity still runs the risk of not being enough in the face of the North African turmoil. First of all, the pressure on Putin and Erdogan to call back hired mercenaries and militiamen to support those from Cyrenaica who from Tripolitania, it is far from obvious, will be successful. For some time diplomats have been calling for an end to foreign interference, always getting the same answer: silence and the continuation of the practice.

Secondly, the decision of the Draghi-Macron couple to lock the Libyan vote by placing the constraint of sanctions if the process is not fair and transparent, is a strong signal greeted with enthusiasm by the Libyan leaders Dbeibah and Al Menfi who even promise to resign if the vote will be regular. The recent past, however, must be a warning. The Paris conference in May 2018 was followed by a bloody revolt by the Tripoli militias; in Abu Dhabi in February 2019, a truce and elections were signed while the soldiers of General Haftar were already marching towards Tripoli. For this Macron stresses that “the next six weeks will be crucial”. And that’s why behind the scenes observers fear Haftar’s desire to take up arms and detonate tribal violence between the two rounds of presidential elections. Draghi’s calls to respect the outcome of the vote therefore go far beyond the normal democratic demands; they are an invitation to prevent chaos from reigning supreme. The country is in fact at its last resort. The different leaderships that have alternated have not been able to lead the country from dictatorship to democracy, but neither have they been able to manage the basic needs of the population: from the supply of electricity to the collection of waste. In 1997 Gaddafi said that if his government fell, the Mediterranean would become an “insecure sea” and North Africa would fall into chaos. He knew the tribal mosaic of which his people are composed. The West calls for elections knowing that the process is necessary but risky as it could even trigger a crisis – read civil conflict – dramatic. But it is the only way. Narrow, but to go. The gaze of Italy and France cannot be distracted in the coming months.