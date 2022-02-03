the last of training towards Verona

Juventus, who plays with Verona?

Against Verona Allegri should line up with a starting 4-4-2. Disqualified Locatelli and with Alex Sandro (positive for Covid) and Bernardeschi (muscle fatigue) out of action, Pellegrini will be there as left-back while McKennie (followed by Rabiot) will act as a winger, leaving space for the duo in the median made up of Arthur and the newcomer Zakaria. .

In attack the couple Vlahovic – Dybala, with Morata and Kean ready to enter the race in progress. The other ballots concern the defense: Danilo is ready to return from 1 ‘but De Sciglio aims to undermine him, in the center of the rear Bonucci could win over Chiellini but the final decision will only come in the next few days. Below is the official report today.