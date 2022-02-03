the last of training towards Verona

Juventus puts Verona in their sights. The bianconeri prepare for Sunday night’s match with the Scala and from today they find Paulo Dybala again: Joya is back after her commitments in the national team and immediately made herself available to Allegri. But will he be the starter next time?
Juventus, who plays with Verona?
Against Verona Allegri should line up with a starting 4-4-2. Disqualified Locatelli and with Alex Sandro (positive for Covid) and Bernardeschi (muscle fatigue) out of action, Pellegrini will be there as left-back while McKennie (followed by Rabiot) will act as a winger, leaving space for the duo in the median made up of Arthur and the newcomer Zakaria. .
In attack the couple Vlahovic – Dybala, with Morata and Kean ready to enter the race in progress. The other ballots concern the defense: Danilo is ready to return from 1 ‘but De Sciglio aims to undermine him, in the center of the rear Bonucci could win over Chiellini but the final decision will only come in the next few days. Below is the official report today.
Juventus training: the report
“The championship game is getting closer and closer, on Sunday evening Juve will play against Verona at the Allianz Stadium (kick-off at 8.45 pm).
The team met again this morning, after yesterday’s double session: warm-up, technical exercises and a match on the day’s menu.
The returns of the bianconeri from South America have also begun: today Paulo Dybala joined the group.
Also tomorrow on the field in the morning “.