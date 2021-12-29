The Last of Us 2, a rare animation surprises the players: have you ever seen it?

A full year after launch, gamers who haven’t gotten tired of yet The Last of Us Part II continue to discover the microscopic details that the developers of Naughty Dog have hidden within his latest effort.

After discovering the animation that Ellie is able to retrieve ammunition on the fly during fierce firefights, players have found another particular animation, which in this case features Abby (but which is probably also viable with Ellie).

During the “Aquarius” mission, players take control of Abby during a flashback with Owen, in which the two explore an abandoned aquarium in search of objects and clues. As you can see in the short clip below, the girl is able to slide along the handrail present on the stairs of the place visited, demonstrating how the developers have been particularly attentive to the animation sector of the action-adventure. Maybe some of you have already seen this contextual animation, but many on reddit said they were surprised in watching the gameplay clip.

Clearly this is a feature that does not change the dynamics of the gameplay of the title, however it helps us to understand how much Neil Druckmann’s study has even the smallest details are taken care of within its production. Meanwhile, fans continue to hope for the announcement of The Last of Us 2 multiplayer, not yet officially confirmed by Naughty Dog.