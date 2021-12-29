Tech

The Last of Us 2, discovered a hidden detail of the gameplay – Nerd4.life

The Last of Us 2 continues to reserve surprises, at least for some players, with a Reddit user who has recently posted a recent one of his discovery on a hidden detail of the gameplay of the game, which many may not have seen.

Actually it’s not really a secret, being an element that emerges in the game if you perform the right actions, but it is possible that several players have missed it in their run of The Last of Us 2, taken by the action or by moments that can attract more attention .

As you can see at this address, during the “The Aquarium” mission of The Last of Us 2, it is possible to perform a particular contextual action with Abby which is not usable in other cases outside of this particular flashback with Owen: approaching the character to the handrail on the staircase, Abby sits on it, sliding all the way down.

This is a detail that does not seem to re-emerge at other points in the game and only works in that particular flashback: if you try to do the same thing again with Abby grown up, outside that specific moment, it is noted that it is not possible to carry out this action, perhaps because it is now considered too childish for the character. In these days, we have seen a touching fan-made video dedicated to Joel and Sarah.

