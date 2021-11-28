The Last of Us 2 is the best-selling game on the PS Store of Black Friday 2021, despite being on PS Now – Nerd4.life

The period of Black Friday 2021 is about to end and with it the discounts of the various chains and platforms. Discounts have also been made on PlayStation and, now, through the PS Store we can see that The Last of Us 2 it was the game best seller of the period, although it is also available on PS Now.

The information can be obtained directly from the PS Store, through the section dedicated to Black Friday 2021 discounts. As you can see, by ordering the games according to the category “Best sellers, in first position The Last of Us 2 appears, followed by the inevitable GTA 5, Mafia The Definitive Edition, Jump Force and Rocket League. Obviously we don’t know how much sales are, but it is certainly an excellent result.

PS Store: The Last of Us 2 is first in the “ranking” among the best sellers

Also looking at the full list of PS Store games, again via console, we sell that the only titles that surpass The Last of Us 2 – at the moment – are those included in the PS Plus. This is a major success both because the game has been available for a year and a half, and because – how said – is also available on PS Now. With a smaller investment, it is possible to play Naughty Dog’s work and many others for a month: we do not know how many PS Now subscribers have obtained during this period, so it is impossible to understand which of the two “access modes” has preferred. user.

