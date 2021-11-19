The Last of Us 2, RE Village, Far Cry 6 and many others on offer

The Black Friday PlayStation offers begin today and among the active promotions we obviously find new discounts on the PlayStation Store with hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games for sale at a reduced price until November 29th.

Among the many titles protagonists of Sony’s Black Friday discounts we point out FIFA 22 for PS4 at 41.99 euros, Far Cry 6 at 48.99 euros, NBA 2K22 at 34.99 euros, Deathloop for PlayStation 5 at 34.99 euros, Resident Evil Village at 30.09 euros, NHL 22 for 41.99 euros, Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for 40.19 euros, The Last of Us Part 2 for 19.99 euros, Demon’s Souls at 45.59 euros, Cyberpunk 2077 at 24.99 euros, Demon Slayer at 41.99 euros and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart for PS5 at 59.99 euros, just to name a few.

Find the complete list of PS4 and PS5 games on sale for Black Friday on the PlayStation Store, there is also a section dedicated to games on offer for less than 20 euros where there is space for MLB The Show 21, Farming Simulator 19, Mafia Definitive Edition, GTA V Premium Edition, Red Dead Online, Dark Souls Remastered, SnowRunner, Destiny 2 Beyond The Light, Nioh 2, DOOM Eternal, Street Fighter V, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition and Borderlands 3.