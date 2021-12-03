The Last of Us 2, the online game will have microtransactions, according to a job announcement – Nerd4.life

The multiplayer game based on The Last of Us 2 will have microtransactions, as revealed by a recent job advertisement. From this it is difficult to deduce the complete monetization system, as well as the nature of the game, but at least it is a clue as to what we can expect.

It’s no mystery that Naughty Dog is developing an online-only title based on its latest work. Initially the multiplayer it had to be integrated directly into The Last of Us 2, but then it was decided to detach it and make it autonomous, to avoid delaying the launch too much. It is currently unclear whether it will be released as a separate title (likely, as we’ll see in the next paragraph), or as extra content for The Last of Us 2, but its development doesn’t seem to be in question.

The job announcement we were talking about reinforces this awareness even more, as the Uncharted studio is looking for someone to design the monetization system at stake, a Senior Monetization / Economy Designer, a key figure in these times full of free-to-play and live service titles. Additionally, the text speaks of the studio’s “first standalone multiplayer game,” which would suggest a departure from The Last of Us 2. Impossible to say whether it will launch with a premium price or as a pure free-to-play.

The candidate will have to design afriendly game economy towards the players, which increases the revenues and the value of the game throughout its life cycle, while respecting the player’s experience.

Currently not much more is known about this multiplayer title, but it could be announced soon. Who knows, maybe we’ll play it in 2022. In the meantime, we remind you that The Last of Us 2 is available for PS4 and PS5 and is still a great game if you haven’t already.