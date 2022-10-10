The Last of Us: HBO asked Bella Ramsey not to play ‘The Last of Us’ as a requirement to play Ellie

TWe have all heard about how far an actor can go to prepare the character he will play in a series or movie where he will be the protagonist. Leo DiCaprio slept inside a dead animal in preparation for The Revenant,Natalie Portman enter five to eight hours a day for six months to black swan Y amanda brugel placed pebbles in her shoes to help with her character’s limp in The Handmaid’s Tale. But according to HBOthe further away Bella Ramsey of The Last of Usbetter for the series.

Has Bella Ramsey played ‘The Last of Us’?

As revealed by the young actress in an interview for USAToday (later reported by GamesRadar), after Ramsey made his first audition for HBO, the producers’ first compelling question seemed to be “have you ever played the game?”. Any of us would have answered “yes” no matter if it was true or false, but Ramsey opted for honesty: “nope.”

The production response was “Keep it that way!”. Ramsey was a little confused, why would HBO not want her to study the world in which a series is developed to work for months? Slightly disregarding the requirement of HBObut out of respect for the fans of the game, Ramsey watched some gameplay videos on YouTube to get more of an idea of ​​what was going on.

Why didn’t Bella Ramsey play ‘The Last of Us’ in preparation for the series?

Everything is a matter of the problems of adapting certain products to the cinema or to TV: Do we want fidelity or not? But think quietly about your answer. If we wanted an adaptation to be identical to the game, then why focus on the adaptation when we could just keep the game?The series must offer something different, as the director of the Ghost of Tsushima movie said.

In this case, Ramsey was chosen for her acting ability, and for what she can bring to the role, she definitely wasn’t chosen because of her resemblance to Ellie (just as Pedro Pascal does not look like Joel). so HBO wants an Ellie from the screen, but they don’t want their Ellie to be the same as the one programmed by Sony. The actress says she is very pleased with the work they have done so far.

I’m so excited for what’s coming out. It has been a big part of my life. I’ve been recording for a whole year, which is a long time when you’ve only lived for 19 years. Pedro wrote me a little letter saying ‘how interesting that something so big and that changes your life so much can happen so early in your life and so late in mine’. I think that was a very sweet observation and I’m just having the best time. Bella Ramsay.

Are you excited for the premiere of The Last of Us in HBO?