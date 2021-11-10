The Last of Us Part II, there is a maniacal detail that you have not noticed

The Last of Us Part II is such a dense video game, and full of things, that not a week goes by without it some players notice a new detail.

The award-winning Naughty Dog title has remained in the hearts of many players and, breaking through many cultural barriers, has become one of the most important titles of recent years.

The players sift through it in every way and they talk about it in every possible way, analyzing the plot in every little detail to discover something new.

And whoever pays homage to him, in particular the protagonists of the story, imagining them in new and evocative versions inspired by ancient Greece.

AND The Last of Us Part II turns out to be a title that rewards those who dedicate themselves very carefully to it, because the details are so many.

In all this time since the release A lot of information about the game has emerged now, but what we tell you today probably you won’t know either.

In the relationship between Ellie and Dina, one of the most central in history, there is indeed a dynamic that, we imagine, will leave you speechless.

When Dina makes a joke Ellie laughs. We’re not talking about cutscenes of course, but in normal game moments, so to speak.

Here’s the proof:

As you can see, the management of the thing is completely dynamic, demonstrating how much Naughty Dog has wanted to instill care in its product.

There are also those who have tried to see a link between The Last of Us Part II and Uncharted, but will they be right? The reasoning is not bad.

Some have instead wanted to imagine Ellie and Dina in different contexts, in video games and famous films, and they wouldn’t even be too bad in hindsight.

In the meantime, however, theand filming of the HBO TV series is going very well, and it is turning out to be a mammoth project because the cost is so high so far.