The Last of Us prepares new video games in the saga

The Last of Us franchise is already preparing new installments of its saga. New Naughty Dog video games are coming!

fans of The Last of UsApparently, they are going to enjoy a good 2022 and a good 2023. The truth is that this, in video game franchises, is not usual. The saga kicked off nine years ago and in 2020 it published its admired sequel. This universe of Neil Druckman remains one of the central pillars of PlayStationespecially now that the brand is going to become a television series of hbo max. If the show ends up being a smash hit, the label will skyrocket to an even larger audience. Hopefully the series led by Peter Pascal It caught on with people like the video game did.

According to my own sources, there are a couple of TLOU projects that are near completion and could release by the end of 2022/Early 2023. I’d expect to hear about these projects soon if they were to release this holiday period. pic.twitter.com/3CCVRHS5Bj — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 23, 2022

The news that has emerged now is quite positive. According to a “insider» from the video game industry, Tom Henderson, The Last of Us currently has a couple of new installments in development. Henderson has not explained what these new video games will consist of, whether they will be sequels, prequels, remakes, reboots or whatever. It does not matter. Absolutely nothing is known. Rumors claimed that they were preparing a new version of the first game, presumably to accompany the premiere of the HBO Max series. On the other hand, we also know that they are developing a multiplayer game.

It would become official in the next “State of Play” scheduled for March

The idea that there are a couple of games of The Last of Us in development is not really surprising. However, what is perhaps most newsworthy about all of this is that they could be much closer than we expected. According to Henderson, these alleged projects are practically finished. They could be launched on the market even in the next Christmas campaign. In this regard, Henderson anticipates that it will be made public very soon. More specifically, he claims that next March will be revealed during PlayStation’s classic “State of Play” celebration.