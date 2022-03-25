The Last of Us series reveals Joel, Ellie, Sam and Henry in new leaked images

The shooting of the series of The Last of Us for HBO is taking place right now in Calgary, Canada, and residents of the city are sharing images and even videos of the actors from the cast playing the characters from the Naughty Dog game. It is not the first time that it happens filtration like this, in fact this is how we have known some details of the project such as the presence of scenes on horseback, but with this new batch the appearance of two very relevant characters Of the first The Last of Us.

We talk about sam and henry, two brothers who cross the path of Joel and Ellie, the main protagonists of the adventure, forcing them to collaborate with each other in order to survive. In the new leaked images of the series of The Last of Us we can see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey playing Joel and Elli, but with them they go two unknown actors who will give life to Sam and Henry in this adaptation. Also leaked a short video in which the four characters can be seen crossing a road. You can see all the filtered content below:

Other confirmed characters from the series The Last of Us

Sam and Henry are not the only secondary characters that will make an appearance in the adaptation of The Last of Us to the small screen: it has been confirmed that Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreations, Devs) play Bill and that Storm Reid (euphoria) give life to Riley, a character we met in the DLC The Last of Us: Left Behind. Of course, although Pedro Pascal assures that the series will be more than up to the game, he does not mean that there will not be room for the introduction of original content; This is the case of Kim Tembo, a character who does not appear in the Naughty Dog saga and who will be played by Natasha Mumba (The Handmaid’s Tale, Y: The Last Man).

When will the series premiere? The Last of Us?

After knowing all this information, the question that remains for us to ask is clear: when will the TV series be released? The Last of Us on HBO? Taking into account that they are still in the middle of filming, it is to be assumed that we will not see it for quite some time. In fact, last month the platform itself confirmed that will not be released this year, but they were aiming for a possible premiere in 2023.