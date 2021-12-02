The Last of Us, what are the films that inspire, or have inspired, the game?

As you know all too well by now, The Last of Us will soon become a TV series by HBO and Naughty Dog, which will bring to the small screen the adventures of Joel and Ellie seen in the first chapter released on PS3 and PS4.

The classic released several years ago will in fact see the duo composed of Pedro Pascal And Beautiful Ramsey, in the role of the two historical protagonists seen in the video game of the same name which over time has become a real timeless cult.

While waiting for the series it must also be said that a group of Italian fans has given way to a truly surprising non-profit project.

After all, we have officially seen very little of the TV series, if not the first official photo showing Joel and Ellie in action.

Now, go Reddit, a fan asked what are the movies, series or entertainment products in general set in a context in all respects similar to The Last of Us.

We really have plenty of films that take place in a post-apocalyptic context, although the community has ruled out those that most have the tones that refer to the Naughty Dog epic.

Between these, Book of Eli – known in Italy as Genesis Code – 2010 film directed by the Hughes brothers and starring Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman.

Not bad either The Road, a 2009 film directed by John Hillcoat himself born as a film adaptation of the novel by Cormac McCarthy The street.

Following, The girl who knew too much (The Girl with All the Gifts), a 2016 film directed by Colm McCarthy that tells of a dystopian future in which a strange virus turns victims into zombies, although a group of children seem to be immune to its effects (reminds you of anything?).

And again, it is also mentioned Light of My Life, film of 2019 written, directed and starring Casey Affleck 8e of which you can find a trailer just below), in addition to The children of men (Children of Men), a 2006 feature film directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

We will see how the HBO series dedicated to will behave The Last of Us, upon which the hopes of a legion of fans hinge.

Speaking of which, have you seen Bella Ramsey’s (Ellie) video in which we see the young actress dabbling with the guitar?

Speaking of the game in general, another fan delighted in giving life to a PSOne version of the first The Last of Us, paying homage Metal Gear Solid And silent Hill.

Finally, there are those who have already imagined how the actors of the series would be inside the game thanks to two really suggestive posters.