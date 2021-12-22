The Last Oricru, tried – Nerd4.life

Here’s our tried-and-true The Last Oricru, an action RPG that still needs to find its own way.

In the last two weeks Microsoft has made available, on Xbox, the Winter Game Demo Event which – as it is easy to guess from the name itself – allows you to test a whole series of games thanks to free, limited-time demos. Among these, there is also The Last Oricru, a third-person action role-playing game partially influenced by souls-like. Let’s see in this ours tried by The Last Oricru if the premises are positive.

Setting A setting from The Last Oricru The Last Oricru comes as one strange mix of fantasy and science fiction. Upon starting, our character is trapped in some high-tech capsule. We have just woken up when we realize that a strange creature is about to kill us. We can not do anything and between the screams we are impaled. In a moment, however, we wake up in a temple with a medieval flavor, with strange orc creatures giving us orders. Around us, there are also humanoid rats, slaves of the “orcs”. All this happens with few explanations, with only a few casual hints that we humans (there are others in the temple) are immortal. The memory of our character is a dark void (not very original, we know) and intrigues immediately begin to unravel around us. The enslaved rats want to rebel, while the temple orcs want to make us powerful warriors for reasons not better known. In all this, the queen of the orcs also arrives who accuses the temple of treason and of having hidden technological tools, considered blasphemous or at least illegal by the culture of their people. In the middle there are us who are made to bounce between one faction and another, having to immediately decide which side to be on, without having really understood what is happening and who are the bad guys of the situation. All this, we specify, within a few tens of minutes. It is a chaotic first impact, but it immediately makes it clear that The Last Oricru aims to propose a big world with a complex plot and who, above all, wants to put the player and his choices at the center of the scene. Impossible to make judgments, for the moment, but certainly there is potential and we are curious to see how everything could evolve.

Combat In The Last Oricru, the fight is mainly hand-to-hand What we can talk a little more about is the combat system and management of upgrades. Similar to modern souls-like, our character gains experience points by defeating enemies. Gained enough XP, you can level up in specific places, placing a point on one of various characteristics such as strength, dexterity, vitality, intellect and so on. These affect the character’s stats and his ability to equip certain weapons and certain magical spheres, which play the role of spells. In the event of death, the experience points remain on the ground at the point where we perished. Even the combat system will be familiar to fans of FromSoftware & co. With a third-person view and the ability to lock the camera on one of the enemies, you fight hand-to-hand using – basically but not limited to – a shield and a one-handed weapon, such as a sword or hammer. Each weapon has a basic attack plus a secondary attack. You can parry, but also parry, as well as dodge with a small sprint or a real roll. The only peculiarity is linked to the fact that weapons and shields can have special abilities that take the place of parry and secondary attack: we are talking about healing skills, electric strikes and other similar abilities that embellish the gameplay. The problem is that the foundations of combat are very weak for now. The Last Oricru features disjointed, woody animations, a completely revisited fighting rhythm, with enemies being able to rotate themselves and attack at an all-too-fast pace, which prevents us from getting in the middle of their combos, because ours attacks are composed of slower and even weird animations. This forces us to play early, starting the attack before the enemy approaches, blocking them before they can act, inflicting one or two hits before they can replicate and then regain their distance and repeat. In The Last Oricru you can play cooperatively In one-on-one it can also work, but with groups it becomes impossible to win, so when we explore an area full of opponents we have to advance in small steps, attracting the attention of an enemy or two at a time. The areas seem to have been created by thinking mainly around the cooperative, which in The Last Oricru allows you to create a hologram of the protagonist that can immediately rise to the same level as our character and can therefore double our offensive capacity (but cannot make any plot decisions or interact with the world in any way). Playing alone, however, the areas are unbalanced and the clashes are uncomfortable and basically boring.

Graphics An area invaded by flames Also to technical level there are several steps forward to be taken. Graphically, The Last Oricru is years behind modern mid-budget games. The release is currently scheduled for a generic 2022, so there is plenty of time to clean up and create a proper indie game. There will also be work on the frame rate. The HUD is also to be reviewed but we are sure it is temporary. We ran into no bugs, too. All of these defects, however, are forgivable for now: it is a demo of a game that still has many months of development ahead of it. In any case, we cannot expect a revolution, so be prepared for a graphically “simple” title.

The Last Oricru is an action RPG that promises an elaborate storyline, with factions, decisions that will affect game events, and a mix of fantasy and science fiction that could be interesting. The combat system, however, needs to be revised, especially as regards the animations and rhythms of the clashes.