the last outlet – Time





Giada Oricchio May 13, 2021

“I felt like the protagonist of the Truman Show or like an animal in the zoo. I wanted to break the circle of pain that started with my mother Diana ”. This is the latest sensational revelation of Prince Harry of England during Dax Shepherd’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. Then he tells all the details of the first meeting with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex just can’t shut up when it comes to talking about the Royal Family. In an interview with his friend Dax Shepard’s podcast on the importance of mental health, with the aim of promoting his series with Oprah Winfrey “The Me You Can’t See”, and future courses on Spotify, Harry confided: “I don’t think we should point fingers or blame anyone, but certainly when it comes to parenting, I have felt pain due to the suffering my father Carlo had experienced. For this I will make sure to break this cycle so as not to pass on such ‘genetic pain’ to my children. We parents should do our best to try and say ‘I know what happened to me, I’ll make sure it doesn’t happen to you’ ”. Then the harsh criticism of the father: “Suddenly I started putting the pieces together and I understood what my father had been through, I realized that he had treated me the way he was first treated by his parents, so it was. was educated by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and decided I wanted to be different from him for my children. And here I am, I moved my whole family to the United States, that wasn’t the plan, but sometimes you have to make decisions and put your family and your mental health first. “

Harry talked about himself without filters, defining his life as a privileged royal as a “mix between the Truman Show and being an animal on display at the zoo”, while he justified participating in “wild parties where I used cannabis and drank in excess ”and the night he played naked pool in Las Vegas as the reaction to” childhood trauma “. Not only that: the Duke of Sussex revealed that he wanted to leave the Royal Family when he turned 20 because of “what was done to my mother”: “As a child, when I was sick, I pretended to feel good, but I wanted to leave real life for what happened to mom. When you are upset about something and you are not well, go for help. I, like everyone, tried to mask what I really felt by pretending to feel good. What if the people I met on royal trips to poor areas had more freedom than me? I said to myself: is it right work? Smile and bear it. Go ahead. But I thought: I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I thought ‘look what they did to my mom, how am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it’s going to happen again.’ Details and details even on the dawn of the relationship with Meghan Markle at Kensington Palace in 2016: “The first time Meghan and I met to come and stay with me, it was in a supermarket in London, we pretended not to know each other and we sent messages in two different corridors. I was wearing a baseball cap and I was looking down at the floor trying to remain incognito ”.

And indeed, in November 2016 Meghan was spotted leaving a Whole Foods store in west London, a few hundred meters from Kensington Palace. And it would have been the former actress herself who advised him to enter therapy: “I’ve seen behind the scenes, I’ve seen the business model and how it works and I don’t want to be a part of it. Meghan saw that I was getting angry about what I couldn’t control and told me to go to therapy. There it was as if the bubble had burst. I stuck my head out of the sand and thought: you are in this position of privilege, stop complaining and stop thinking you want something different, make it different. It was Meghan who told me that I might not be a prince, but I could create a life that would have been much better ”. A lifestyle choice that satisfies Harry: “Here in Los Angeles I feel different, I can walk around and walk feeling freer. I can take Archie on a bicycle, if I had stayed there I would never have had the chance to do so ”.