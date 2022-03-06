the last photos of his visit in which he says goodbye to the country with a big smile – Prensa Libre

Migration confirmed that the charismatic actor left La Aurora airport at 9:30 a.m. on a private flight.

American actor Will Smith, 53, who spent several days in Guatemala, He left the country this Friday, March 4.

Photographer Alejandro Monzón captured the actor at the air terminal with his characteristic smile and waving goodbye with a raised hand.

The American actor arrived in the country last Tuesday to shoot a report.

On Wednesday, March 2, Smith visited the village of San Cristóbal El Alto, Antigua Guatemala, and shared with a group of boys and girls and neighbors from the sector. What’s more, focused on the benefits that the local school can count on and donated computers, musical instruments and sports implements.

On Thursday, March 3, Will Smith toured some streets of Antigua Guatemala and was shown in some recordings near La Merced Church, in the colonial city.

“Thanks to my people from Guatemala for the love!”, It was the text that Will Smith wrote on his official Instagram account.

With the publication, the actor added a short video in which he showed fragments of the places he visited in the country.

“I love Guatemala”, was the phrase with which Will Smith ended the video.

Yahaira Tubac, the talented Guatemalan artist, posted photos and videos with the American actor, to whom he offered a concert.

From playing with a band, riding a tuc-tuc and being in a dance academy, the activities that Will Smith did in the streets of Antigua Guatemala They were well received by Guatemalans because they point out the simplicity of the actor to live with his followers.

His meeting with Fabio Vásquez, known as “El Lobo Vásquez”, also caught the attention of Guatemalans. In the video It is seen how both danced happily through the cobbled streets of Antigua Guatemala.

His visit to a school in San Cristóbal el Alto, where he shared with people from the community, was also applauded. and made a donation for the children.

the protagonist of Bad Boys, Men in Black and Public Enemy, and born in Pennsylvania, USA, officially revealed the love he has for Guatemala and what a good time he had in the country.