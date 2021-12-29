The last popular one falls, the Sondrio turns into a spa – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MILAN, DEC 29 – The shareholders’ meeting of Banca Popolare di Sondrio approved the transformation into a spa with 2517 votes in favor, 38 against, 39 abstentions and 16 votes not counted.



The Valtellinese institute is the last cooperative to comply, after not a few resistances, with the reform approved by the Renzi government in 2015, which requires popular companies with assets exceeding 8 billion euros to become joint-stock companies. And even in the note in which he announced the outcome of the shareholders’ vote, he did not fail to underline how the farewell to the cooperative form was “an obligatory choice”.



“Strengthened by our solid founding values, we look to the future with confidence, making a strong commitment to continue to carry out our business effectively, for the benefit of customers and all stakeholders”, declared the president Francesco Venosta. “For us and for all those who have supported the bank up to now – he continued – it is a source of pride to have presented ourselves at today’s appointment, being able to boast a long history of balanced and profitable organic growth, which has contributed to the development of the territories in which we we have settled over time, co-protagonists of the social and economic growth of the communities to which we belong “. (HANDLE).

