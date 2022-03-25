The last qualifying match between Mexico and the United States?

The meeting this Thursday, March 24, could have been historic for Mexico and the United States. The ‘classic of the area’ made us vibrate despite the lack of the guest of honor, the goal. But the Azteca Stadium match may no longer be repeated in a World Cup qualifying round, not even in those cities of Columbus or Cincinnati. This could be the last duel between the two, at least for World Cup qualifying.

Mexico and the United States will host the next World Cup in 2026, along with its similar from Canada. Due to this, the three are automatically qualified for the contest, however, in 2030 there may be a change of format that ends up dismissing this great rivalry.

The increase in places that the 2030 World Cup will grant, in which FIFA indicated that 48 teams will qualify for the World Cup, may cause changes in the qualification criteria in Concacaf, and thus prevent Mexico and the United States collide again in a World Cup qualifying match, where there have been great chapters from Mexico, and also for those from the country of the Stars and Stripes.

The United States could not in the Azteca

In the event that the North Americans do not meet Mexico again in World Cup qualifiers, those led by Gregg Berhalter would have wasted a unique opportunity to hit the table, and be the first generation of the US team to beat the tricolor on the Azteca Stadium field.

“We leave disappointed, but positive. We wanted to be the first team from the United States to beat Mexico, unfortunately we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had. The team is stronger, we are not going to fall and we know that on Sunday we have a game in Orlando in which the people are going to support us. It’s going to be very nice,” said Berhalter at a press conference.

We do not know how much longer we will have to wait to see a knockout match again, or even if there will be a match of that magnitude again between the two, however, this Thursday’s match is the closing of a chapter of a rivalry in which both fought to be the ‘giant’ of the area.

Nonetheless, Mexico and the United States will surely continue to face each other in other competitionsand why not think about a hypothetical duel in a World Cup, where those led by Gerardo Martino still have a pending account.