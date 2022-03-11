The last report on the physical condition of Diego Valdés prior to the National Classic

One of the signings that has disappointed the most in the America club is Diego ValdesChilean midfielder who came as the revelation of the previous tournament and seemed to be one of the players that was missing in the scheme of the Eagles so that they played in a spectacular way, just as the demands of the club demand. However, so far in the contest Valdes He has had different physical problems that do not allow him to exploit one hundred percent, coupled with the bad step of those of Coapathe midfielder still does not take off.

The National Classic is just around the corner, a match that cannot be lost, even winning could be the perfect incentive for Fernando Ortiz and the America begin stringing together victories that, at this point in the tournament, would be worth it to reach the qualifying zone without any problem. Fortunately for aspirations bluecream, Diego Valdes he is already training the peer of the group, so he could line up against Chivas next Saturday. This was announced by Gibrán Araige of TUDN.

What is expected of Diego Valdés at Club América?

Although he has already managed to break the rival networks against the Club Santos Lagunathe quality of Diego Valdes has not been exposed to the maximum, because remembering its passage through Keepthe Chilean stood out as one of the best in terms of offensive game construction, in addition to long-distance shots that he has not made as Eagle.