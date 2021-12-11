by Simona Balduzzi

With 3 nominations a Oscar awards, 2 candidacies a Golden Globes, 1 candidacy a SAG Awards, “The Last Samurai” (2003) was awarded at AFI Awards ed cashed in at Box Office Italia 18.1 million euros. In addition to the impacting spiritual appeal, the film boasts an evocative scenography ( Lily Kilvert, Christopher Burian-Mohr, Gretchen Rau) che exalts splendid scenes of war, moreover embellished by the music of Hans Zimmer. The film – which turns out to be one of the most successful films of all time – fascinates by portraying an East from which to learn the art of living (and dying, as a samurai): unforgettable, the scenes during which Captain Algren (Tom Cruise) si practice in the discipline of Bushido. Although the narrative design is somewhat predictable, the film enchants and fascinates precisely because of the journey that the protagonist makes inside and outside of himself: Some quotes are not very original, but they know how to satisfy the viewer because they are inflicted at the right moment. Among the supporting actors, Wa’s performance is excellenttanabe nethe character of Katsumoto, che perfectly embodies the Japanese philosophy: the soul of the beholder ends up merging with that of the protagonist. The 140 million dollar colossal thus shows the fruits of its investment; splendid locations and costumes, which between close-ups and long shots enhance the successful combination of action and feeling.

Plot

1876, Japan: the former captain Algren (Tom Cruise) he is shocked by the atrocities of the war between whites and reds; it just clings to the bottle. At the proposal that is made to him to become an instructor of the new Japanese army, (born from the “Meiji revolution” -1868) Nathan Algren accepts for money. however, during a military conflict he is taken prisoner by K.atsumoto (Ken Watanabe) che keeps him alive only moved by a presentiment: the charismatic leader of the samurai will understand that Algren’s presence is not accidental and during his imprisonment, he will end up teaching him Bushido (‘the way of the warrior’).