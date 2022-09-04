The last sandals that Jennifer Lawrence will wear with ‘leggings’

that the wardrobe Jennifer Lawrence It has given us a lot, but a lot to talk about lately is a fact that cannot be denied. And it is that, between denim overalls, pants wide legdancers, wide, wide and super fresh dresses, it is clear to us that there is no one with a repertoire of garments so practical, comfortable and on trend.

What’s more, if the new J.Law knows something, it’s how are the perfect sandals. Come on, in your shoe rack are the flip-flops that are as comfortable as slippers, the trendy flip-flops and those with comfortable heels that are good for going out for a walk. And today, he has taught us again. Friends, the sandals Adilette They are back.

Jennifer Lawrence leaving yoga class. © GTresOnline

The favorites of the Berliners, the ones that have put even the most different girls in agreement; those of a lifetime. We are talking about the flip-flops that are the epitome of pragmatism that defines the style of the actress’ wardrobe where trends follow one another at a very different pace from the rest of the world. those that are comfortable and combinable and that, they crave with leggings just as she wears them, but we would also dare to wear them with jeans like the girls on Instagram or with long and wide dresses like the Danish ones.

And may the Havaianas forgive us, but the last sandals we will wear in summer are these flip flops.

Jennifer Lawrence's best looks

