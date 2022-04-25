the last season before chaos?

Since the takeover of the capital club by the Qatari leaders in 2011, Paris Saint-Germain has experienced many situations, all as different as each other.

© Paris Saint-Germain official website

This year, the white season has once again been avoided for the capital club. With this 10th championship titlewon this Saturday, after the draw against Lens (1-1), Paris Saint-Germain equaled the record of AS Saint-Etienne (10 titles).

The PSG winner without achieving its objectives

Even if PSG adds a new trophy to its list, it is far from satisfying the expectations that the club had placed on its team. With many star players like Messi, Neymar Jr or Mbappé in the Parisian ranks, Paris SG still has the same objectives to achieve, especially in Europe.

Since 2013, the Parisian club never goes out of a season without a trophy in its pocket. This 10th title of champion of France is the 8th under the Qatari erabut it doesn’t seem to be the most convincing either.

Previously, PSG achieved doubles, triplets, even quadruplets by winning all national trophies, in France (Ligue 1, French Cup, League Cup, Champions Trophy). Never had the club shone so brightly before.

In Europe, it’s a different story.. Since its acquisition, the Parisian team, trained today by Mauricio Pochettinoonly reachedonce the Champions League final (2020). And the dream of lifting the coveted big-eared cup still remains to be done.

The scars of the past and present

PSG has experienced debacles in the European Cup, like the famous “Rising” against Barça (6-1, 2017)or even that suffered against a second team of Manchester United (1-3, 2019). Eliminated three times in the round of 16 (2017 to 2019), Paris seemed to have rid itself of its old demons by managing to climb into the last four of the C1 in 2020 and 2021.

Unfortunately, these demons have caught up with the Parisians. This season, the club from the capital is once again released by the door to the round of 16after being dominated by a single man: Karim Benzema. Author of a hat-trick (3-2 cumulative), the French striker of Real Madrid sends the Parisians home with many doubts in mind. At that time, the season was already completed for many fans.

This year, PSG’s record comes down to two eliminations in the round of 16in C1 and in the Coupe de France (against Nice, 5-6 TAB), and a 10th championship title as a consolation.

The Paris team also has a 11th Champions Trophy to pick up this summer. Given its previous results, Paris is far from achieving its best season under the Qatari era. This could encourage the club sale process by Qatari leaders, which was rumored a few weeks earlier.

The low level of the groupobserved throughout the year 2022, could easily be the final breaking point of the long-term project, established by PSG and Qatar.