The last siege of Ratzinger – ilGiornale.it

Attacks a Joseph Ratzinger they know no end. Despite the temporal distance from the end of the pontificate, the Bavarian theologian continues to be subjected to a barrage that concerns not only his period at the helm of the Church, but also the previous one.

The latest offensive in chronological order concerns an alleged awareness of the very delicate front of sexual abuse within the Church. And what’s more, in Germany, the birthplace of the pope emeritus. Benedict XVI, say his accusers, he would have been aware of the accusations of pedophilia brought against a priest in charge of the diocese of Munich-Freising. The one in which the Tübingen professor was commissioned at the beginning of his career.

The news hit the headlines after the publication of an email from the German magazine Die Ziet on the behavior of Peter Hullermann. According to research, an “extrajudicial decree” of the ecclesiastical court of the archdiocese of Munich and Freising in 2016 would contain strong criticism against high prelates for not having stopped the priest accused of 23 cases of abuse against minors which occurred between 1973 and 1996. Among the prominent figures of the archdiocese, there would also be Ratzinger, who was archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982.

The private secretary of Benedict XVI, monsignor Georg Gaenswein, it took little time to reply to these accusations from the German magazine. “The assertion that he (Joseph Ratzinger, ed.) Was aware of the background (sexual abuse allegations) at the time of his father H.’s admission is false. He had no knowledge of these previous facts”, the bishop pointed out, as reported by Handle. But the case seems destined to produce further problems within the German Church and especially towards Benedict XVI. Also another German newspaper, Der Spiegel, already ten years ago he accused the theologian of a “stronger” involvement in the affair. And after a decade the accusations resurface.

According to Benedict’s defenders, the accusations are already extinguished in the bud. However, the pope emeritus, who has renounced the throne of Peter for several years now, does not seem to have been forgotten by his opponents, especially in Germany, who do not miss an opportunity to try to question the figure of a consecrated person who has foreseen a good part of the ecclesiological future and beyond.

The genre of the “attack on Ratzinger”, moreover, had already become fashionable during the pontificate. From the first part of Vatileaks, which in relation to the work of Benedict XVI represented a real combined assault, passing through the antipathy expressed by many media that have often labeled him a “German shepherd” or a “consecrated obscurantisca” and incapable – some still think – of facing the challenges of the future with new categories: the “mild theologian” of Tübingen did not have a simple “mandate”, nor could he count on a “good press”. The same that sometimes facilitates the tasks of those called to manage the institutions of the world.

From the criticism of the position expressed on the use of condoms in Africa to the striking case of Regensburg speech: the list – of course – would be too long and could only be exhaustive. It is therefore worthwhile to dwell on what has happened in recent times: it was Benedict XVI who thundered on the existence of a Teutonic strategy aimed at ensuring that the former Pope would silence himself. “They want to silence me,” Ratzinger said a few years ago, referring to certain offensives coming from his country of origin.

By contextualizing, therefore, it perhaps becomes easier to understand some more “why”: in the Catholic church there are more or less self-evident wars that are often fought with weapons similar to those used in politics. There are those who attack and those who defend themselves. And it can be the truth that loses.