“The last six months the best of my life”

Despite the problems in court with ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress Amber Heard he recently called the last 6 months the best of his life. To do this, she used the caption of a very tender Instagram post with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

If the headlines about the legal battle against Johnny Depp echo in the international press between lawsuits and accusations of defamation, the actress seems to have found happiness in this new chapter of her life.

We see it in the photo posted on Instagram (which you can find at the bottom of the article) which portrays her with her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, born on 8 April through surrogacy, to whom she dedicates a message full of affection: “The best six months of my life, her first six months“.

The actress in this period is engaged with shooting of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the film directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, expected in theaters by the end of 2022. And if the content of the sequel is still confidential, we can follow Amber Heard in its preparation through its social profiles in which it shows the challenging workouts for Aquaman 2.

In the background, the legal dispute with Johnny Depp continues, for which millions of dollars are at stake: we do not know how the legal clash between the two will end and especially if their respective careers will suffer consequences, but it is certain that Amber Heard with motherhood seems to have found his serenity.