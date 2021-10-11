News

“The last six months the best of my life”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Despite the problems in court with ex-husband Johnny Depp, the actress Amber Heard he recently called the last 6 months the best of his life. To do this, she used the caption of a very tender Instagram post with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

If the headlines about the legal battle against Johnny Depp echo in the international press between lawsuits and accusations of defamation, the actress seems to have found happiness in this new chapter of her life.

We see it in the photo posted on Instagram (which you can find at the bottom of the article) which portrays her with her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, born on 8 April through surrogacy, to whom she dedicates a message full of affection: “The best six months of my life, her first six months“.

Loading...
Advertisements

The actress in this period is engaged with shooting of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the film directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, expected in theaters by the end of 2022. And if the content of the sequel is still confidential, we can follow Amber Heard in its preparation through its social profiles in which it shows the challenging workouts for Aquaman 2.

In the background, the legal dispute with Johnny Depp continues, for which millions of dollars are at stake: we do not know how the legal clash between the two will end and especially if their respective careers will suffer consequences, but it is certain that Amber Heard with motherhood seems to have found his serenity.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
918
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
637
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
505
News

Cinema, all films out in October
412
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
351
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
337
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
314
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
280
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top