The last Soviet citizen – The Post

At the end of December 30 years ago, Sergei Krikalev discovered together with millions of his compatriots that the state in which he was born no longer existed. Unlike all the others, the news of the dissolution of the Soviet Union (USSR) reached him while he was far from Earth, in orbit on the MIR space station, the most important orbital outpost of the time built by the Soviet government. It was December 26, 1991, and Krikalev was unwittingly about to become “the last Soviet citizen”, as he would later be defined in numerous articles and stories about his adventure.

Krikalev had started his career as a cosmonaut in the second half of the Eighties when the so-called “space race” between the United States and the Soviet Union seemed to have ended. The Soviets had excelled immediately after World War II, bringing the first satellite and the first human being into orbit, but they had then gradually lost ground to the Americans, with their moon missions of the Apollo program.

MIR (which means both “world” and “peace” in Russian) was probably the most important achievement of Soviet space technology. Its construction in orbit had begun in 1986 and would have taken about ten years to complete. The idea was to have an orbital base where experiments could be carried out and the effects of life in Space on crews could be tested, even during long-duration missions.

The logic was not very different from that followed today for the International Space Station (ISS), the result of collaboration between numerous space agencies and which can be considered in many respects the heir of the MIR.

Krikalev had first reached MIR in 1988 and had remained aboard the station for about five months, the maximum time allowed for training. Three years later, on May 19, 1991, he left on a new mission that would become the longest and most memorable of his life.

A little less than a month after his arrival in orbit, Krikalev learned of a new sign of disintegration of the Soviet Union. In addition to Russia’s first presidential elections, a referendum was held in the city where he was born, Leningrad, to re-adopt the name St. Petersburg. The decision was approved and in September the city took on its old name, having been Leningrad since 1924 and before Petrograd.

The change was just one of several signs of the progressive disintegration of the Soviet Union: various countries once under its control had moved or were moving towards independence and in August the failed coup d’etat took place, considered one of the points. key to the collapse of the USSR.

Looking at the Earth from 400 kilometers away, Krikalev shouldn’t have seen the change so drastic: Russia and the other territories were the same as before. Moreover, the borders are not seen from Space, but as the days passed in the autumn it began to be understood that the economic and political stability problems on the planet would also affect the crews of the MIR.

During that tumultuous phase the space station had to be manned and Krikalev was asked to extend his stay aboard, as he was the only one of the four on the station at the time to have received adequate preparation for long-duration orbital missions.

Totkar Aubakirov, a Russian cosmonaut, and the first Austrian astronaut, Franz Viehböck, left MIR and returned to Earth in early October 1991, leaving behind Krikalev and his colleague Alexander Volkov, who had reached the space station on a subsequent mission. compared to that of Krikalev when the USSR was already informally over.

After the formation of the Community of Independent States, on December 26, 1991 the Soviet Union was finally formally dissolved and on January 1, 1992, Russia formalized its independence, marking the real end of the USSR and all its main activities. , including the space program of which Krikalev and Volkov were part. The two cosmonauts were no longer Soviet, but they did not know how and when their space mission would end. Meanwhile, the days passed and Krikalev had now spent about eight months in orbit, compared to the five initially planned.

A further complication was that the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the gateway to the space of the Soviet Union, was in Kazakhstan, which had regained its independence. There were several formalities to be clarified on the management of the launch base and on the relations to be maintained with Russia.

Krikalev and Volkov could have returned to Earth using a transport capsule (Raguda) docked at MIR, but this would have involved abandoning the station and leaving it unmanned and unmanned, in all probability compromising its future. Several months went by before Russia found the resources and capabilities to reactivate travel to and from the MIR.

At the end of March 1992, after 311 days in orbit, Krikalev was finally able to return to Earth with Volkov, giving way to a new crew. Once back, he was awarded the highest honorary title granted by Russia, that of “Hero of the Russian Federation”, for not having abandoned the MIR. Krikalev returned to space for other missions and was also the first Russian to enter the International Space Station.

Even today Krikalev works for the Russian space program and was among the supporters of the need to save the MIR, when the first proposals to abandon it circulated because it was now dated and too expensive to maintain. The station was abandoned and destroyed in the atmosphere with a controlled reentry over the South Pacific on March 23, 2001. He was the last Soviet occupier of MIR and the first Russian to abandon it.