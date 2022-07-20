The last taboo on television: suicide

Can words kill? With this question, the then journalist from Want Jess Barron his most notorious report. In the magazine’s October 2017 issue she addressed the story of Conrad Roya Massachusetts teenager who had committed suicide, and fellow teenager Michelle Carter, Roy’s girlfriend, pushed him to suicide. In 2014 he suffered from depression and both exchanged a huge number of messages every day even in the most unlikely of situations. While his car was filled with carbon monoxide, in one of his attempts to kill himself, Roy got out of his vehicle and sent a message to his girlfriend telling her his doubts about what he had already suggested many times that he was going to to do, she replied, “Get back in the car. Do it and period”. Roy complied. Four years later, Carter was taken to court for an unpublished accusation of involuntary manslaughter and now, after five years of that, it has just been released. The Girl From Plainvillea series created by Liz Hannah Y Patrick Macmanus and starring Elle Fanning, colton ryan Y Chloe Sevigny that adapts Baron’s report and that Startzplay broadcasts in Spain.

scene of for 13 reasons. DR

The Girl From Plainville is heir to two recent currents, that of the series that adapt press reports (Pam & Tommy, Inventing Anna) and that of the series that approach the tricky subject of suicide, until a few years ago a taboo subject that was only capable of being touched tangentially. The fear of expelling spectators, as well as treating in a superficial and/or dangerous way an issue with which the media has always been somewhat cautious, has caused suicide to only be touched tangentially until for 13 reasonsthe series that narrated the suicide of Hannah, a teenage victim of bullying in his institute as a result of some photos of a sexual nature, he decided to make it a central part of his plot.

And he was wrong. Mainly, because he did it from a perspective not only for adolescents but also for adolescents, his approach to the matter was far from rigorous and could even be considered idealized. In fact, two years after the broadcast of the scene in which her protagonist takes her own life, Netflix decided to remove her from the footage of the series. In Spain, two adolescent series addressed suicide, long before Netflix was even a chimera. In the first chapter of second teaching (1986) a young man Jorge Sanz he committed suicide for not meeting the expectations of a father who was too harsh on him. And in Physics or chemistryRubén, the brother of one of the protagonists, had committed suicide.