The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in the Apple limited series

Jennifer Garner (Yes Day) will replace Julia Roberts, released due to a conflict of commitments, in the limited series The Last Thing He Told Me. Produced for Apple TV + from the 20th Television, the series is based on the bestseller of the same name Laura Dave published by Simon & Schuster, optioned by Hello Sunshine from Reese Witherspoon

The Last Thing He Told Me follows a woman (Garner) who establishes an unexpected bond with her 16-year-old stepdaughter as she tries to uncover the truth about her husband’s mysterious disappearance.

The creative team

This is the second limited series of Apple TV + starring and executive producer Garner, in addition to My Glory Was I Had Such Friends based on the biography of Amy Silverstein, having for EP also JJ Abrams with his Bad Robot e Ben Stephenson.

Created by Dave And Josh Singer (Spotlight), The Last Thing He Told Me also executive producers are Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and the two creators.

We will see Garner in the sci-fi film soon The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana And Mark Ruffalo, and in the film Family Leave inspired by the book Bedtime for Mommy from Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

