The Last Thing He Told Me, Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in the AppleTv + series

Cast changes underway in the AppleTV + adaptation The Last Thing He Told Me, Jennifer Garner will in fact replace Julia Roberts in the mini-series based on the novel of the same name as the protagonist Hannah Hall.

In December 2020, the casting of Roberts in The Last Thing He Told Me was announced, the recast of the role is due to the scheduling conflicts of the actress, according to what was reported by The Wrap. Garner will also replace Roberts as executive producer on the miniseries.

The Last Thing He Told Me is an adaptation of Laura Dave’s bestseller and is also an executive producer Reese Witherspoon. Dave is adapting the novel for TV, along with husband and co-creator Josh Singer. The story follows a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter, Bailey, as she searches for the truth about why. her husband has mysteriously disappeared. Further casting news was not released as well as a release date. Garner most recently starred (and produced) in Yeg, Day with Edgar Ramirez and Jenna Ortega. He will soon star in the science fiction film The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo.

