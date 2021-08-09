“The last time god saved you, this time…”

And who expected that two ex would fight over a woman who is neither wife nor girlfriend of either of them? It happened on Instagram between Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, in the comments of a photo by Khloe Kardashian. Odom was the husband of the famous influencer from 2009 to 2016, becoming thanks to the relationship also a television personality as well as a very strong basketball player. The two divorced in 2016 after Odom risked his life from an overdose, Khloe stayed next to him in the hospital, but the relationship quickly began to end. Soon after, the woman’s engagement to another basketball player, Tristan Thompson, then in Cleveland. The couple had a daughter in April 2018, despite the relationship not being exactly happy. Thompson’s betrayals, some confirmed others not, with several ruptures over the years, the last one in recent weeks.

What has happened in the last few hours, however, is grotesque. Everything was generated by a photo posted by Khloe Kardashian on Instagram, in which the influencer is seen who, in a swimsuit, takes an outdoor shower. Among the tens of thousands of comments, even those of Odom and Thompson, among them very similar: a series of emojis of hearts and romantic smileys. The former Lakers player also added “Hottie”. Odom’s comment, however, was not liked at all by Tristan Thompson, who even went so far as to threaten him. “God brought you back to life the other time. If you want to joke with fire, but this time the result will be different” wrote TT, tagging “the opponent”. A surreal exchange, given the situations, if for now Odom has not replied. Officially, as mentioned, Thompson and Khloe broke up several weeks ago due to yet another betrayal of the player, although they would have remained on good terms.

Tristan Thompson had words for Lamar Odom on Khloé Kardashian’s IG post. 😳 pic.twitter.com/h0u8d1vgg0 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 10, 2021