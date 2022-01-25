the last week of the year to save € 90

The RAI fee is a much hated tax by Italians, but paying it is a duty. It’s the last week to ask for the exemption.

It costs us € 90 every year and many Italians would gladly do without it. But there is a way to avoid it and in this article we will explain why you really need to hurry. This year the RAI canon is definitely a hot topic for many reasons. First of all, it was thought for a long time to extend it to smartphones and tablets. But then luckily this thing did not go through. The other big question was that of the exit of the fee from the bill. In fact, the TV fee will actually come out of the bill but only starting from 2023. So again for this year we will pay it in the energy bill. But if you want to avoid paying the fee it is important to hurry up and now let’s see why. There is a way to be exempt from the fee. The specific request for exemption from the RAI fee must be submitted. But it is important to be careful.

Here’s how not to pay for it

In fact, the request for exemption must be submitted by January 31st. Consequently, if you skip this date then you will have to pay the fee for the whole of 2022. But let’s see how to do it. It is important to understand that in order to be exempted from the RAI fee, you must declare that you do not own television sets or computers: in fact, even if you have a computer, you will still be forced to pay the TV fee. But it is important to tell the truth. In fact, if you ask for exemption but in any case you have televisions or computers, you risk important penalties. The other thing to keep in mind is that if you can’t make it in time for January 31, there is another useful date. In fact, the application can also be submitted by June 30th.

However, if you submit your application by June 30, you will be exempted from the RAI fee only for the last six months of the year.

On the contrary, if you submit it by 31st, you will be exempted for the whole of 2022.