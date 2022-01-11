The Last Witch Hunter: plot, cast and curiosities about the film with Vin Diesel

The actor Vin Diesel is universally known for the saga of Fast & Furious, which made him a celebrity as well as one of the great performers of action cinema. Over the course of his career, however, he has also distinguished himself for other films and roles, some of which are equally famous and appreciated. After Dominic Toretto, among his best-known characters are extreme sports expert Xander Cage, star of xXx, and Richard B. Riddick, star of Pitch Black and its sequels. More recently, the immortal Kaulder, the protagonist of The Last Witch Hunter, 2015 film directed by Breck Eisner.

Also in this case for Diesel it is an action, however, characterized by strong fantasy elements. Within this, in fact, we pass from a medieval setting to a contemporary one, bringing in the latter the presence of witches, magic and numerous other typical characteristics of this genre. The screenwriter Corey Goodman he said he was inspired to write the story by some conversations with Diesel regarding the character of the witch hunter in the game Dungeons & Dragons. Thus the film came to life, produced by Diesel himself and full of special effects.

Badly received by critics, The Last Witch Hunter however, it has found greater success with the general public and in particular among fans of the genre. The film, in fact, offers everything one would expect from a story of this type, including twists and turns and thrilling clashes. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot, to the cast of actors and his sequel. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

The Last Witch Hunter: the plot of the movie

Initially set in the Middle Ages, the film stars the farmer Kaulder. Joining with other men of his village, he goes to challenge the terrible Queen of the Witches, which spread the plague among the population. Before being able to kill her, Kaulder is made immortal by a powerful and ancient curse cast by the witch. From that moment on, he took on the task of protecting humanity from evil forever, crossing the centuries, without ever changing appearance or growing old. Nowadays, witches still possess extraordinary powers, although they have agreed to live among humans by hiding their magic, so as not to run into Kaulder’s punishment.

The hunter, meanwhile, has joined the sacred order of The Ax and the Cross. When the Dolan, at the head of the order, dies in a mysterious way, Kaulder suspects that some witches are conspiring to gain control of the world and asks for help from the new Dolan and the enterprising witch Chloe to protect humans and fulfill its mission. Thus begins a new adventure for him, which will lead him to come into contact with frightening realities, which he did not believe could still exist. Now more than ever, her task of making good prevail will be tested and Kaulder will have to rely on all her power to triumph.

The Last Witch Hunter: the cast of the film

As anticipated, there is to play the role of Kaulder Vin Diesel. For years a great fan of Dungeons & Dragons, to whom he plays as the witch hunter Melkor, Diesel based the biography and character of the protagonist of The Last Witch Hunter precisely on that of this character of his. The actor also underwent intensive training as usual in order to personally interpret as many action scenes as possible. Next to him, in the role of the initial Dolan, head of the order The Ax and the Cross, is the Oscar-winning actor Michael Caine, while the later Dolan is played by Elijah Wood, best known for the character of Frodo in the trilogy de The Lord of the Rings.

Playing the witch Chloe, who will help Kaulder in his mission, is the actress Rose Leslie, also seen in Game of thrones as Ygritte. The actor Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, also seen in The GGG – The great gentle giant And Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald, here he plays the evil sorcerer Baltasar Ketola. In the role of the Queen of the Witches there is instead the German actress Julie Engelbrecht, here in her first role in a Hollywood film. In the film, moreover, the Olympic champion and wrestling legend appears with a cameo as a bodyguard Kurt Angle. This is the third wrestler to star with Diesel after Dwayne Johnson And Dave Bautista.

The Last Witch Hunter 2: the sequel will be made?

During the making of The Last Witch Hunter the producers expressed their willingness to make this a real franchise, as long as the film was established as a good economic success. To date, with a budget of 90 million dollars, the film has achieved a profit of approximately 140 million. A not particularly exciting result, which has held back plans for the future. To have prevented the making of a sequel up to now, it was also Diesel’s busy agenda. In March 2020, however, the actor confirmed his intention to make a sequel, but did not provide further details. To date, however, there is no news on the state of production of the sequel.

The Last Witch Hunter: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

