the latest 10 most wanted trends

One of the most requested options in hairdressers is short hair due to its great variety of styles, comfort and, above all, because of how good it looks on all face types.

We show you the hairstyles for short hair that are most flattering and versatile. You will not regret your new look change and you will also be betting on new ideas that are trending.

Also, if you don’t have a very short buzz or pixie, it’s also very easy to do different hairstyles. With short hair? Yes, because you can wear the parting wherever you want, straighten it or curl it or also have it collected.

The short hair hairstyles that are most successful in autumn 2022

Pixie, bixie or bob haircuts are in fashion. And although a priori it seems that your possibilities in terms of hairstyles are limited, in reality the opposite is true. We show you the top 10 latest trends that are sure to help you with your new short haircut.

The pixie is one of the quintessential short haircuts, but many resist it because they don’t know the wide variety of hairstyles it supports depending on its length.

If you take it to the garçon, its best ally is the ‘wet’ effect, or what is the same, the wet effect. It’s a super-stylish, easy-to-do option that can spruce up any outfit in minutes.

Bowl cut with bangs, a comfortable hairstyle that is a trend

The bowl cut, also known as the long pixie, is a trend because it is very versatile and comfortable to wear.

Its strong point is the fringe and its complete straightening to frame the face and geometric shapes. Also, you can choose to put the line in the place that you like the most.

Very daring hairstyle for short hair: shaving in one area

‘Celebrities’ of the stature of Rihanna, Kristen Stewart Hi princess Charlene of Monaco they have sported different short hair hairstyles with their heads completely or partially shaved.

The latter is one of the ones we see most today, as many women shave only one area of ​​their head and leave the opposite longer, which you can wear straight, wavy or curly.

Degraded pixie, a hairstyle that never fails

One of the hairstyles that stand out the most among the hair that is shorter is the degraded pixie. In addition, it is one of the options that never fails because, regardless of the color of your hair, it always looks great.

In this sense, we encourage you to wear them with a toupee, a very rejuvenating detail.

Pixie with braids, a very different hairstyle for short hair

The longer pixie allow you to make a pair of braids, you will only need a comb and some bobby pins. Check out how Chica Pixie does it on her YouTube channel, which is dedicated to short hair care.

Bixie with bangs, a very elegant short hairstyle

The bixie cut is one of the cuts that we will see the most this fall-winter 2022/2023 season. The main reason is that it is very elegant and versatile, as it admits braids, quiffs or bangs. And the truth is that with bangs it is amazing because it is very chic, especially the curtain type.

If you have short hair, try a bob hairstyle.

Bob haircuts are almost endless, but the shortest ones also allow very simple updos that can be done in a matter of minutes. One of the most successful is this one with small pigtails and loose front locks. If you have an autumn wedding, you can use it to complete a perfect guest look.

Hairstyle to give volume to your short hair: marked waves

Waves are one of the best solutions to fine hair without body. For this reason, if your hair is short, do not opt ​​for the typical straightening iron, but for marked loops. Likewise, some surf waves will also suit you great, which you can wear without problems throughout the year.

Balayage highlights for short hair

Balayage highlights are for both straight and wavy hair, just as they are for long and short hair. And this fall they will continue to be worn to add a touch of playfulness to all short hair styles that fall at or above the jaw.

A versatile hairstyle for short hair? The high ballerina bun

Ballerina buns are one of the most beautiful and versatile hairstyles in terms of the context in which they can be worn. And it is that many women use it as part of their wedding guest styling or to go to work. The youtuber Ratolina, who has almost a million and a half followers, shows in this video how to do it if you have short hair.