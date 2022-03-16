THE LATEST: Attack would have reached sites taken by Russia

The latest developments in the Russian war in Ukraine:

___

LEOPOLIS, Ukraine — Planet Labs PBC satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press show an alleged Ukrainian attack on the Russian-controlled Kherson international airport and air base, setting several helicopters and vehicles on fire.

Images from Tuesday at the military-civilian airfield show thick black smoke rising above the fire. At least three helicopters appear to be on fire, in addition to several vehicles. In an area somewhat further away, other helicopters appeared to have been damaged in a previous attack.

The Ukrainian president’s office said fighting at Kherson airport continued on Tuesday, with “powerful explosions” rocking the area throughout the day. Damage assessments were being made at the scene, he added, without offering further details.

Kherson is about 450 kilometers (275 miles) southeast of the capital, kyiv.

Separately, satellite images Tuesday of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Energodar showed no damage to the complex’s six reactors after a firefight with Russian forces that seized the plant. Zaporizhia is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and the fighting has raised questions about safety in the area.

Zaporizhia is almost the same distance and in the same direction as Kherson from kyiv. Residents in the region are erecting barricades and setting up firing positions.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, some 4,000 vehicles left Mariupol in the first major evacuation of the southern city, but most of the convoy spent the night on the road to Zaporizhia.

___

NEW YORK — Russia’s Defense Ministry reports fighting near two separatist-controlled regions of eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, but does not comment on Russian military activity elsewhere in the country.

Department spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Moscow forces have destroyed 111 Ukrainian planes, 160 drones and more than 1,000 tanks and other military vehicles since the start of what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The Russian military’s daily statements about the war focus almost exclusively on the fighting in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and on Ukrainian military targets, and do not acknowledge the attacks on the civilian population.

___

KHARKIV, Ukraine — Hospital workers in Ukraine’s second-largest city have two fronts open: fighting COVID-19 in intensive care units while war rages abroad.

The Kharkiv Regional Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases, the city’s main center for treating coronavirus patients, has boarded up its windows and is adapting every day.

Its director, Dr. Pavel Nartov, said that anti-aircraft sirens sound several times a day, forcing frail patients to go to the makeshift air-raid shelter. Moving ICU patients who need ventilators is the most complicated and dangerous part of the process, but also the most critical, due to the danger of exposing oxygen tanks to bomb impact and shrapnel, he explained.

“The shelling occurs from morning to night. Thank God, no bomb has yet reached our hospital. But it could happen at any time,” he told The Associated Press.

Kharkiv has been under constant attack by Russian forces since the start of the war, with residential buildings being bombed and many of its population fleeing.

Ukraine’s daily reporting of COVID-19 cases hit a record high in February, but has dropped since Russia invaded the country amid the chaos of war. Concerns about the pandemic have receded into the background as the population concentrates on fleeing the fighting.

___

kyiv, Ukraine — A cloud of smoke rises over western kyiv after shrapnel from an artillery shell hit a 12-story apartment building in the center of the Ukrainian capital, destroying the top floor and causing a fire, according to a statement and images distributed by the city’s emergency agency.

The neighboring building also suffered damage from the attack on Wednesday morning. The agency reported two victims but did not provide further details.

Russian forces have intensified fighting in the suburbs of kyiv, especially around Bucha in the northwest, and on the highway heading west to Zhytomyr, the head of the regional government, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Wednesday.

According to the official, Moscow troops are trying to cut off kyiv’s transportation arteries and destroy logistics capabilities while planning a full-scale attack to take the capital.

Twelve towns around kyiv have no water and six have no heating.

Russia has occupied the city of Ivankiv, 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of kyiv, and controls the adjoining region on the border with Belarus, Kuleba said.

Throughout the kyiv region, “kindergartens, museums, churches, residential blocks and engineering infrastructures are under incessant attacks,” it added.