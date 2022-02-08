the latest data from Take Two – Nerd4.life

GTA 5 And Red Dead Redemption 2 they have made some really impressive numbers overall: the first has sold it more than 160 million copies in total, while the second more than 43 million. These are incredible results, for two immense franchises in terms of sequel, most notably Grand Theft Auto.

Just think that in the last quarter, the one that ended in December 2021, GTA 5 sold 5 million copies, more than most of the new launches. It hit $ 1 billion in sales faster than any other franchise in history. The series sold a total of 370 million units.

The result of Red Dead Redemption 2 is also excellent, considering also that it is the second best-selling title in the United States of the last three years, in terms of revenues, with the series reaching 65 million copies sold overall.

Putting things into perspective was Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who compared the sales of GTA 5 with those of other franchises:

“Some fun sales figures:

The entire Assassin’s Creed series (as of November 2020): 155 million copies

The entire Final Fantasy series (data updated to September 2021): 164 million copies

The entire Resident Evil series (as of December 2021): 123 million copies

Grand Theft Auto V (as of February 2022): 160 million copies“